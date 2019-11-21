Ariana Grande Just Wore the Coziest $398 Puffer Coat — so We Found 5 Lookalikes for Way Less

Image zoom DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Last winter, Aritzia’s best-selling The Super Puff coat took the celebrity street-style scene by storm. A-listers from Hailey Bieber to Bella Hadid to Kendall Jenner were spotted wearing the extra cozy outerwear find that features a slightly cropped, oversized silhouette. While said topper is certain to make an appearance yet again this winter, there’s another snug option set to take its reign — and Ariana Grande is already a fan.

Wrapped up in Aritzia’s Wilfred The Duvet Coat (yes, it really takes on the name of bedding), Ariana looked as cozy and warm as ever in a recent Instagram post. And while plenty of people were likely in awe of the sweater-clad dog she was holding in the photo, the style-obsessed were quick to pay special attention to her optic-white maxi puffer coat.

Filled with 100 percent goose down, this Ariana-loved coat is sure to keep you toasty and dry from head to toe this winter — even when the wind chill drops below zero, thanks to its water-repellent, windproof fabric that blocks out harsh weather. It also features a high collar and roomy pockets that aren’t only functional, but stylish, too.

Ariana’s coat rings in at $398, which might be too expensive for some. And though we’re on board with splurging on outerwear — after all, a top-quality coat can last a very long time — we’re also quick to scoop up more affordable lookalikes whenever possible.

So, we turned to some of our favorite retailers to find under-$150 lookalikes of the singer’s coat, landing upon five options that are sure to sell out in the coming weeks — they’re cozy, on-trend, and won’t burn a hole into your wallet, which is what makes them so sought-after.

You probably didn’t know you needed a duvet-inspired coat, but thanks to Ariana, that’s exactly what we’ll be living in all winter long. Upgrade your outerwear collection by shopping five styles that are affordable replicas of the singer’s $398 coat, below.

Image zoom

Buy It! Tommy Hilfiger Mid-length Chevron Quilted Puffer Jacket, $100; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Sam Edelman Puffer Coat, $99; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Kenneth Cole New York Hooded Puffer Jacket, $128; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket, $149.90 (orig. $225); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Universo Heavy Duty Puffer Coat, $139.99; amazon.com

