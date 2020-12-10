Ariana Grande Just Wore a $58 Bralette from This Celeb-Loved Brand (and It’s Still in Stock)
Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Chrissy Teigen are also fans of Alo Yoga
We love a comfy bra moment — especially if it’s on Ariana Grande.
The Positions singer posted several new photos on Instagram this week to promote her most recent perfume, R.E.M. The star wore a bralette from Alo Yoga during the shoot, making it the second time she’s publicly worn the brand this year.
In case you weren’t aware, Alo Yoga is loved by tons of celebs — its leggings have been sported by everyone from Kylie Jenner to Chrissy Teigen. While select styles tend to disappear after someone in Hollywood wears them, Grande’s exact bralette is still in stock on Alo Yoga’s site.
Buy It! Alo Yoga Delight Bralette, $58; aloyoga.com
The Delight Bralette is a soft, low-impact bra with a longline silhouette. It’s made out of seamless and breathable cotton fabric that’s stretchy, moisture-wicking, and anti-odor. The bralette comes in seven colors and is available in sizes S to L. The black, which Grande opted for, is currently available in all sizes (other colors are running low in stock in select sizes).
The bralette currently has 14 perfect five-star ratings on the site from shoppers who rave that it’s “super comfortable” and so flattering that they feel “extremely sexy” wearing it.
Grande also sported Alo Yoga head to toe earlier this year while practicing for the Video Music Awards, when she opted for the Vapor Wild Things Bra and High Waist Alosoft Flow Leggings.
Buy It! Alo Yoga Vapor Wild Things Bra, $68; aloyoga.com
Buy It! Alo Yoga High Waist Alosoft Flow Leggings, $88; aloyoga.com
And if you’re wondering where to snag her latest perfume, the R.E.M fragrance is exclusively available at Ulta in three sizes starting at $44.
Buy It! Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum, $44–$64; ulta.com
The star recently revealed that a documentary-style film capturing her life during her 2019 Sweetener World Tour will be dropping on Netflix. excuse me, i love you is set to stream on December 21.
