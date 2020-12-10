Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Ariana Grande Just Wore a $58 Bralette from This Celeb-Loved Brand (and It’s Still in Stock)

We love a comfy bra moment — especially if it’s on Ariana Grande.

In case you weren’t aware, Alo Yoga is loved by tons of celebs — its leggings have been sported by everyone from Kylie Jenner to Chrissy Teigen. While select styles tend to disappear after someone in Hollywood wears them, Grande’s exact bralette is still in stock on Alo Yoga’s site.

The Delight Bralette is a soft, low-impact bra with a longline silhouette. It’s made out of seamless and breathable cotton fabric that’s stretchy, moisture-wicking, and anti-odor. The bralette comes in seven colors and is available in sizes S to L. The black, which Grande opted for, is currently available in all sizes (other colors are running low in stock in select sizes).

The bralette currently has 14 perfect five-star ratings on the site from shoppers who rave that it’s “super comfortable” and so flattering that they feel “extremely sexy” wearing it.

Grande also sported Alo Yoga head to toe earlier this year while practicing for the Video Music Awards, when she opted for the Vapor Wild Things Bra and High Waist Alosoft Flow Leggings.

And if you’re wondering where to snag her latest perfume, the R.E.M fragrance is exclusively available at Ulta in three sizes starting at $44.

