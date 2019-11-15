Ariana Grandes love for her dog is ever-growing —and so is her tattoo collection.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old artist debuted new tat on her Instagram stories: her rescue pup’s name in script.

Grande first jumped on her stories to let fans know “something special” was in the works, her second Christmas album, Christmas & Chill. Then she posted another selfie featuring her newly tatted hand.

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Instagram

“Newest addition to my glove” she wrote in the story, adding the name of her beagle-chihuahua mix, Toulouse, and tagging the New York-based tattoo artist behind the ink, Mira Mariah.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Updated Her Japanese Tattoo Typo — But It’s Still Not Quite Right

While the “Thank u, Next” singer is the owner to several dogs, Toulouse has been the one in the spotlight. In July, Grande and her 6-year-old dog graced the cover of Vogue’s August issue, with Grande, who wore a textured black Dior dress and giant sunhat on the beach as she cradled the pup in her lap.

Grande’s new “Toulouse” ink in large script writing sits across her knuckles next to the other tattoos on her “glove.”

Last December, Grande and her Nonna, Marjorie Grande, paid a sweet tribute to the singer’s late grandfather, Franke Grande, with a “Ciccio” tattoo on their left ring finger. On her other fingers, she boasts a small heart design, a cloud and ‘pete’ for her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson.

But after their split, the “7 Rings” singer covered up the the “Pete” tribute by turning it into a dark heart.

In fact, Grande has several Pete Davidson-inspired tattoos on her body. The pop singer added the word “always” to a leaf design on her rib cage, also done by her go-to artist, Mariah. Some fans think it’s an homage to the couple’s shared love of Harry Potter and believe the tattoo was done in Davidson’s handwriting.

RELATED: Every Single Tattoo Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Have Gotten to Make Their Love Permanent

And the former couple got matching tattoos just a few days after getting engaged on June 11, reading “H2GKMO” (which is an abbreviation of Grande’s favorite saying, “Honest to God, knock me out”).

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Instagram

Grande and Davidson’s whirlwind romance ended in October 2018.

“It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source tells PEOPLE. “It’s not shocking to anyone.” A source revealed to TMZ that the split was mutual and both stars felt the timing was right.

Since their split, Davidson has dated Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale. He’s now romantically linked to model Kaia Gerber.

As for Grande, the singer has been romantically linked to one of Social House’s collaborators, Mikey Foster, after the release of their single “boyfriend.”