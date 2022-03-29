Ariana DeBose Swapped Her Heels for Sparkly Sandals After Winning an Oscar
Sunday night was a magical one for Ariana DeBose: She took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. But the star's Oscars ceremony and after-party outfits both deserved their own awards, too.
DeBose stunned on the 2022 Oscars red carpet and while accepting her first Academy Award in an all-red custom Valentino Haute Couture ensemble that consisted of wide-leg trousers, a plunging crop top, a floor-length cape, and platform heels. After the show, the actress slipped into a sexy strapless LBD with a giant bow on the back. DeBose accessorized both outfits with bright De Beers diamonds, but her after-party look included an additional sparkly accessory: bedazzled Birkenstock-style sandals.
On Monday morning, DeBose posted a photo to Twitter in which she's clutching her golden trophy and wearing the sparkly silver sandals. She wrote a sweet message thanking fans for their support and closed it by drawing attention to her festive footwear: "also, sparkle birk 🙌🏾"
Although she called them "Birks," DeBose's shoes appear to be the Madden Girl Teddy Footbed Sandals, which mimic the buckled style of Birkenstock sandals and are also available in blush rhinestones, if that's more your vibe.
Buy It! Madden Girl Teddy Footbed Sandals with code OWNIT, $31.50 (orig. $45); macys.com
Celebrities loving comfy shoes is nothing new, but wearing them around an awards show — and by far the fanciest one — is daring. Kristen Stewart clearly understands: She too ditched her pumps (before the ceremony even began!) and opted for flat loafers instead. Honestly, it's surprising that stars aren't swapping stilettos for comfy shoes post-red carpet more often.
Even though we don't plan on attending any fancy awards shows soon, we're totally sold on these sparkly sandals. They seem to provide the same comfort as the classic Birkenstock Arizona Sandals you know and love, but with way more pizazz. Just think about the heads you'd turn by showing up to a pool party in these this summer.
Along with what could be DeBose's exact pair, we also found four similar Birkenstock-style rhinestone sandals with buckles available on Amazon and Macy's — and prices start at just $13. Add some bling to your warm-weather wardrobe by snagging your own sparkle sandals below!
Buy It! Dunes Starlight Rhinestone Slide Sandal, $27.99–$39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! H2K Glitter Double Buckle Slip On Sandals, $15.07–$32.97; amazon.com
Buy It! Herstyle Softey Buckled Slip On Sandal, $12.99–$19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Madden Girl Twila-R Footbed Sandals, $31.50 with code OWNIT (orig. $45); macys.com
