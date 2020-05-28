Ariana Biermann Dyes Her Hair Dark Brown as She Visits Her Stylist's Salon in Arizona

The Don't Be Tardy star's older sister Brielle Biermann also went to get her hair color done by their go-to stylist

Ariana Biermann took trip out West to get her hair color done.

Since some states across the country have started to reopen in some capacity after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced non-essential businesses to close their doors, Ariana took the opportunity to head out to Arizona to visit her go-to colorist at her recently reopened salon. While the 18-year-old is an Atlanta native, before the pandemic she often visited hairstylist Chrissy Rasmussen from Habit Salon in Gilbert, Arizona. So the moment she could head to hair salons again, Ariana went straight to see Rasmussen.

The high school grad decided to go for a serious switch-up and had Rasmussen dye her golden blonde mane to a dramatically different chocolate brown hue. Ariana's older sister Brielle Biermann, 23, joined her for the salon trip and also had her hair colored caramel brown, which left the duo looking like twins.

"thank u @hairby_chrissy <33 ur the best," Ariana captioned a selfie video on her Instagram Story that showed off her new hue. In another Instagram Story video Ariana said, "i love you arizona💗."

According to azfamily.com, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced in early May that salons and barbershops could "open as soon as Friday, May 8."

Before Ariana and Brielle went to Arizona to visit their hairstylist, Brielle went completely natural on Instagram in a barefaced selfie without any hair extensions.

“no hair extensions no makeup just chillin😎💕🌸” she captioned the Instagram post.

“Natural beauty 😍😍” the star's mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, added. Brielle — who has always been candid about getting lip injections, but denies undergoing plastic surgery on the rest of her face – jokingly replied, “close enough🤪."

While Zolciak-Biermann didn't join her daughters at the hair salon, she recently told PEOPLE that she's been getting some help in the hair department from her husband, Kroy Biermann.

"I've been 100 percent gray since I was 35," Zolciak-Biermann told PEOPLE. "It's f---ing bulls---! I'm Italian, and I feel like Italian people definitely go grayer faster."

Since she wasn't able to fly to Arizona or Los Angeles to visit Rasmussen at the time of our interview, the reality star said her favorite hairstylist mailed her the formula she uses so Kroy can step in as lead colorist.

"Chrissy gave him the formula so he's mixing and doing all this big concoction and it's a process," Zolciak-Biermann says. "We argue the whole time he colors my hair too. It's the only time there's a little bit of animosity because my bangs are really important. It's all my own hair in front, so I just slide the wig back so he can color the roots."