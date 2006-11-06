Argyle: It's Hip to Be Square
While others in Hollywood may be wild for animal print or retro ’80s fashions, we caught Madonna patterning herself in…Great Scot, preppy argyle! The singer, in New York on a media tour, made an arresting figure jogging in a V-neck argyle sweater that matched her green sweats. But she isn’t the only star loving argyle: new mom Britney Spears cut a slender — and stylish — figure in a black-and-white diamond-patterned vest in her first outing after the birth of second son Jayden James. Even country star Tim McGraw recently ditched his cowboy threads for a bright orange argyle vest while hanging out in New York City. Tell us: What do you think of the argyle look? Is it cool to be preppy or should this look be put on ice? — Julia Wang
Photo: Humberto Carreno/startraks; Mariotto-Cooper/X 17