To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?
They do say blonds have more fun ...
Dylan O'Brien
Let's start with Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien! We think he looks great with dark hair ...
... but this platinum that he debuted while filming Not Okay is next level. What do you think?
Zac Efron
Okay, okay up next is Zac Efron. Are you Team Brunette Zac?
Or do you think Team Platinum Zac is superior?
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill's hair is naturally a pretty dark blond ...
... but do you prefer his bleach-blond locks instead?
Joe Jonas
Are you "Burnin' Up" for Joe Jonas' dark locks?
Or are you a "Sucker" for the platinum buzzcut he debuted in April 2020, after the birth of his daughter, Willa, with wife Sophie Turner?
Pete Davidson
Are you a fan of the Saturday Night Live star's dark head of hair?
Or are you into this his bleach-blond moment?
Zayn Malik
Do you think that "What Makes [Zayn] Beautiful" is his dark hair?
Or are you a fan of these blond "Vibez?"
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling looks great with his naturally dirty blond hair ...
But what about this platinum look he rocked in The Place Beyond the Pines?
Orlando Bloom
Is the Carnival Row star your cup of tea with dark hair?
Or do you think he looks great as a blonde?
Riz Ahmed
Are you a fan of Riz Ahmed's dark hair?
Or are you still thinking about the platinum hair he rocked for Sound of Metal?
Brad Pitt
Do you dig Brad Pitt's long and luscious, naturally dirty blond locks?
Or should you bring back this platinum blond from 2005?
Adam Levine
Are the Maroon 5 frontman's dark brown locks your fave look?
Or does his platinum hair make it "Harder to Breathe?"
Chris Messina
Okay, so we all agree that Chris Messina looks great with dark hair (and just a pinch of salt and pepper) ...
But his platinum hair — which he rocked at the 2019 Golden Globes — took him to the next level. There's no question here!
Daniel Craig
Instead of introducing himself as "Bond, James Bond ..."
Should Daniel Craig start introducing himself as "blond, James blond?"
Odell Beckham Jr.
Are you rooting for the wide receiver's brown hair?
Or is his platinum hair a total touchdown?
Charlie Puth
Does Charlie Puth's brown hair make your heart sing?
Or does his platinum buzzcut have your "Attention?"
Justin Bieber
Do you think Justin Bieber's natural hair color is more his style?
Or do you belieb that he looks better with platinum hair?
Kanye West
Do you prefer Ye with his dark hair?
Or is Blond-ye more your style?