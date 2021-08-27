To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

They do say blonds have more fun ... 

By Andrea Wurzburger
August 27, 2021 04:26 PM

1 of 34

Dylan O'Brien

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Let's start with Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien! We think he looks great with dark hair ...

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 34

Credit: Not Okay Movie/Instagram

... but this platinum that he debuted while filming Not Okay is next level. What do you think? 

3 of 34

Zac Efron

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Okay, okay up next is Zac Efron. Are you Team Brunette Zac?

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 34

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Or do you think Team Platinum Zac is superior?  

Advertisement

5 of 34

Jonah Hill

Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty

Jonah Hill's hair is naturally a pretty dark blond ...

6 of 34

Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

... but do you prefer his bleach-blond locks instead? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 34

Joe Jonas

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Are you "Burnin' Up" for Joe Jonas' dark locks? 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 34

Credit: joe jonas/instagram

Or are you a "Sucker" for the platinum buzzcut he debuted in April 2020, after the birth of his daughter, Willa, with wife Sophie Turner? 

Advertisement

9 of 34

Pete Davidson

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Are you a fan of the Saturday Night Live star's dark head of hair? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 34

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Or are you into this his bleach-blond moment? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 34

Zayn Malik

Credit: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Do you think that "What Makes [Zayn] Beautiful" is his dark hair? 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 34

Credit: Zayn Malik/Twitter

Or are you a fan of these blond "Vibez?"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 34

Ryan Gosling

Credit: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Gosling looks great with his naturally dirty blond hair ...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 34

Credit: Splash News Online

But what about this platinum look he rocked in The Place Beyond the Pines?

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 34

Orlando Bloom

Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Is the Carnival Row star your cup of tea with dark hair?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 34

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Or do you think he looks great as a blonde? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 34

Riz Ahmed

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Are you a fan of Riz Ahmed's dark hair? 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 34

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Or are you still thinking about the platinum hair he rocked for Sound of Metal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 34

Brad Pitt

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Do you dig Brad Pitt's long and luscious, naturally dirty blond locks? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 34

Or should you bring back this platinum blond from 2005? 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 34

Adam Levine

Credit: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Are the Maroon 5 frontman's dark brown locks your fave look? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 34

Or does his platinum hair make it "Harder to Breathe?" 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 34

Chris Messina

Credit: Jemal Countess/FilmMagic

Okay, so we all agree that Chris Messina looks great with dark hair (and just a pinch of salt and pepper) ... 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 34

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

But his platinum hair — which he rocked at the 2019 Golden Globes — took him to the next level. There's no question here! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 34

Daniel Craig

Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Instead of introducing himself as "Bond, James Bond ..."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 34

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Should Daniel Craig start introducing himself as "blond, James blond?"  

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 34

Odell Beckham Jr.

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Are you rooting for the wide receiver's brown hair?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 34

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Or is his platinum hair a total touchdown? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 34

Charlie Puth

Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Does Charlie Puth's brown hair make your heart sing? 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 34

Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty

Or does his platinum buzzcut have your "Attention?" 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 34

Justin Bieber

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Do you think Justin Bieber's natural hair color is more his style? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 34

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Or do you belieb that he looks better with platinum hair?

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 34

Kanye West

Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty

Do you prefer Ye with his dark hair? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 34

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Or is Blond-ye more your style? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger