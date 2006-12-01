Are Cameron and Kate Dressing Their Age?

Who’s older: Kate Winslet or Cameron Diaz? If you looked at photos from last night’s New York City premiere of their film The Holiday and assumed Kate — based on her severe black Zac Posen suit and pulled-back hair — was older, you’d be wrong. At 31 years old, Kate is actually three years younger than micro-mini-wearing Cameron (also in Zac Posen). The verdict? These ladies just aren’t dressing their age. Can’t you picture Diane Sawyer in Kate’s suit and Lindsay Lohan in Cameron’s glitzy frock? From the neck down, these two could be mother and daughter! We usually love Kate’s sophisticated style and Cameron’s fun-loving ways, but maybe they should shake it up and swap closets for a while! Tell us: Do you think they are dressing appropriately for their age? Do they need to?