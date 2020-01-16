These ‘Surprisingly Flattering’ $25 Snow Overalls Have Earned Over 2,000 Five-Star Reviews

Image zoom Amazon

If you’re hitting the slopes in the coming weeks, you’re in luck because Amazon’s most reviewed snow bib overalls are on sale right now.

The retailer’s wildly popular Arctix women’s insulated bib overalls are going for as little as $25 right now, up to 35 percent off their usual price tag. The Prime-eligible ski bib, which comes in five colors, is such a hit with shoppers, it’s earned over 2,000 five-star reviews.

Buy It! Arctix Women’s Insulated Bib Overalls, $24.48–$43.06 (orig. $34.17–$69.95); amazon.com

Unlike other women’s ski bibs, which cost tend to cost upwards of $100 (or much more), these overalls max out at $70. With zippered pockets, adjustable shoulder straps, a machine-washable material, and built-in boot zippers and gaiters, they’re both a bargain and a “great winter investment,” according to shoppers.

“I’m so happy with these and I can’t believe how inexpensive they are,” one reviewer wrote. “My friends bought their overalls for $100+ and mine worked just as great!”

“Great quality for serious skiing,” another chimed in. “Hard to believe these are so inexpensive.”

Shoppers also love their roomy but not bulky fit, which makes them ideal for layering over leggings, long johns, and other wintertime staples. They also come in an array of sizes as well as short and long lengths.

And perhaps most importantly, they’re incredibly warm, comfy, and easy to move in, which is why owners use them for all kinds of outdoor activities, from rigorous skiing and snowboarding to leisurely strolls around the neighborhood.

“I walk my dog early every morning and the cold temps around here have made the walks I would otherwise love miserable,” a reviewer wrote. “These snow pants truly make a difference, and make early morning walks in single digit temps actually tolerable! I still hate winter and wish I could live in Hawaii, but these snow pants really help.”

“Just got back from Alaska where the high was -8 and the low was -24,” another owner wrote. “We wore these snow bibs to go dog sledding, snowmobiling, and snow tubing, and we never got cold.”

With equally affordable styles for men, options for kids, and modified designs for babies, everyone in the family can get their own ahead of your next outdoor adventure. There’s no word on how long this sale will last, so just be sure to get yours before the prices go back up.

