These Popular Snow Pants Are So Warm, Amazon Shoppers Say They’re Like ‘a Sleeping Bag for Your Legs’

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: ski season! And one thing almost all skiers have in common is their love of reliable snow pants that stay comfortably warm as they tuck, turn, and glide down the mountain. But even if winter sports aren’t on your agenda, snow pants are a great form of protection against cold, snowy weather. Take the Arctix Women’s Cargo Snow Pants, for instance. They block out the cold so well, some Amazon shoppers say they’re like “a sleeping bag for your legs” — and people are wearing them on repeat while walking their dogs, shoveling snow, and having snowball fights.
The snow pants cost less than $83, with select colors and sizes going for just $24. They’re made with lightweight, 100 percent polyester material that won’t constrict your movements, and reinforced seams that trap in your body heat for added coziness.
Buy It! Arctix Women’s Cargo Snow Pants, $23.81–$82.98; amazon.com
What makes the Arctix Women’s Cargo Snow Pants stand out is the brand’s signature ThermaTech insulation that’s designed to keep you warm even in sub-zero temperatures. Their multi-layer construction consists of a breathable, moisture-wicking interior and a durable, water-resistant exterior. The relaxed fit and articulated knees allow more freedom of movement, while the adjustable waistband enhances comfort.
Equipped with numerous pockets and a convenient O-ring for storing lift tickets or car keys, the heavy-duty snow pants also have built-in boot gaiters that go over your footwear to keep out wind and slush. In addition, they come with boot zippers that’ll make sliding the pants over ski or snowboard boots a cinch. Truly, it appears the designers of these pants thought through every last detail.
“Awesome pants,” one reviewer wrote. “I stayed dry and warm the entire day of skiing, which is seriously impressive because I fell at least 20 times in blizzard-like conditions. To be fair, it was my first time.”
Another reviewer added, “They feel good and rugged, yet they won’t weigh you down. The outside was durable enough to survive dog claws from an exuberant German Shepherd. They kept me plenty warm and dry, and in Maine in winter, that’s a victory.”
Have your pick from a variety of colors, including black, white, plum, and navy. But whatever you do, don’t delay: These best-selling snow pants from Amazon are quickly running out of stock, and are already sold out in some styles. Move quickly to make the Arctic Women’s Cargo Snow Pants yours, for as little as $24.