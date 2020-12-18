These Popular Snow Pants Are So Warm, Amazon Shoppers Say They’re Like ‘a Sleeping Bag for Your Legs’

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: ski season! And one thing almost all skiers have in common is their love of reliable snow pants that stay comfortably warm as they tuck, turn, and glide down the mountain. But even if winter sports aren’t on your agenda, snow pants are a great form of protection against cold, snowy weather. Take the Arctix Women’s Cargo Snow Pants, for instance. They block out the cold so well, some Amazon shoppers say they’re like “a sleeping bag for your legs” — and people are wearing them on repeat while walking their dogs, shoveling snow, and having snowball fights.