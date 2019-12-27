Archie Just Wore This Royal-Loved Brand — and Tons of Its Adorable Pieces Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Image zoom Toby Melville/WireImage

In case you missed it, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their first family Christmas card — and it just about broke the Internet. One look at the adorable snap, and you’ll see why.

In the sweet family portrait, Meghan and Harry grin lovingly in the background while baby Archie sits front and center in the frame. “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, from our family to yours,” the card reads.

The photo likely struck a relatable chord with so many because it appears to be a more candid shot. Another reason? Archie looks so dang cute in his polar bear sweater from Boden. It seems the youngest royal is already following in the footsteps of his aunt, Kate Middleton, and his cousin, Princess Charlotte, by sporting the British brand (and we hope he’ll do it on repeat).

Archie’s 100 percent cashmere jumper is still in stock at Boden, and it’s available in most sizes, too. If you know anyone who wants to emulate the mini royal’s style (hint: probably everyone), you should buy it before it inevitably sells out.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

But if polar bears aren’t really your little one’s thing, you should focus your attention on Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, which currently includes major markdowns on Mini Boden staples that we could see on any of the young royals.

From a super-sweet pink duffle coat that would fit seamlessly into Princess Charlotte’s wardrobe to a simple striped cashmere sweater that’s 40 percent off, the department store’s bi-annual sale is the perfect time to refresh your child’s wardrobe with some essentials from the royal-loved brand.

Shop our favorite on-sale Boden pieces below.

Mini Boden Button-Neck Sweater, $32.98 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com

Mini Boden Laundered Mammoth Print Button-Up Shirt, $20.98 (orig. $42); nordstrom.com

Mini Boden Hooded Duffle Coat, $52.50 (orig. $105); nordstrom.com

Mini Boden Fun Stripe Sweater, $27 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com

Mini Boden Wing Appliqué Knit Cardigan, $25.98 (orig. $52); nordstrom.com

Mini Boden Cashmere Sweater, $65.98 (orig. $110); nordstrom.com

Mini Boden Flocked Spot Party Dress, $33 (orig. $66); nordstrom.com