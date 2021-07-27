April Love Geary Claps Back at Criticism for Bikini Photo

April Love Geary shut down an Instagram follower who complained about her "sexy" bikini snap

April Love Geary is countering her critics.

The 26-year-old model recently shut down a follower who took issue with a bikini photo she posted to Instagram Sunday, and stuck up for her snap, E! News reported.

According to the outlet, after she posted the photo in the blue and white bikini, a critic messaged her, writing: "Dear April, I love your pictures, and you being a proud mom. But your last 'sexy' pictures. I don't know, you don't need that. What do you want us to see...?"

Sharing a screenshot of the conversation to her Instagram Story, Geary responded "I want you to see my a-- in that last pic tbh," adding a GIF of Olivia Rodrigo shrugging.

The model, who shares daughters Lola, 2, and Mia, 3, and son Luca, seven months, with fiancé Robin Thicke, showed off her "hot mom(bod)" earlier this month, celebrating her body after baby.

While Geary shares plenty of her life online with followers, the mom of three isn't afraid to silence any social media shaming that comes with it. When pregnant with Luca, she clapped back at a commenter who criticized a nude selfie.

"Girl !!! What are you doing 😩🤦🏽‍♀️" they wrote of the photo, prompting her to reply: "Mowing the lawn? What does it look like I'm doing???"

When the critic commented, "🤣🤣😂😂😂 it looks like you're doing to much !!! Your body is for your husband to see not the 🌎 🤦🏽‍♀️," the influencer shot back, "I don't have a husband????? Also, no man owns MY body."

Ever honest with fans, Geary previously shared her abortion story.

"I've been getting a bunch of DMs saying things like 'how could you support abortion when you're a mother yourself' so this is MY body, MY body after having an abortion in 2014, a miscarriage in 2017, delivering a baby in 2018 and 2019," she captioned an Instagram post in 2019.