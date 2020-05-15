We Found Apple Martin's Floral Mini Dress — and It's Under $200

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Apple Martin is all over social media — thanks to the beautiful Instagram tribute her famous mom, Gwyneth Paltrow, posted earlier this week — and we found the floral sundress she’s wearing in the viral photos.

While posing on her couch like a true style influencer, the 16-year-old (who Paltrow shares with ex-husband Chris Martin) wore the "Laurelei" floral-print dress by Reformation. The puff-shoulder frock, which features a plunging neckline and ruffled hem, is currently on sale for $173.60 at thereformation.com.

The eco-friendly fashion brand, worn by A-listers like Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift, describes the summer-ready piece as “slim fitting” and “dreamy” online. The "Laurelei" also comes in emerald green and is available in sizes 0-12.

On Thursday, Apple celebrated her 16th birthday, and Paltrow honored her mini-me with a beautiful tribute on social media.

"I can't believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl," the Goop founder, 47, wrote alongside the series of photos. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times."

Paltrow also recognized that due to current stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Apple's birthday celebrations didn't happen as planned, something the 16-year-old was taking in stride.

"I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. 💝"

In the third photo, Apple was sporting one unlikely accessory: a turquoise cast on her thumb. While Paltrow didn't explain the injury, Apple was all smiles as she gave a very enthusiastic "thumbs up" to the camera.