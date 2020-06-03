Apple Martin’s Sweet Sixteen Necklace Has a Special Tie to Mother Gwyneth Paltrow
Plus, where to shop the trendy gold chain for yourself
Moms have this special way of influencing our fashion sense — and for Apple Martin, that rings true when it comes to her taste in high-quality jewelry.
In honor of Apple Martin’s sixteenth birthday earlier this month, her mom, Gwyneth Paltrow, shared a few rare photos of Martin on Instagram along with a sweet tribute. In the photos, Martin is posed on a couch wearing a Reformation floral print mini dress with a gold chain link necklace from Los Angeles-based brand Dorsey, which happens to have a special tie to her mother. Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop was one of the first companies to sell Dorsey's unique, costume-like jewelry.
"Gwyneth is a rare driving force behind female-led companies and we've always felt so supported by her,” said Meg Strachan, the founder of Dorsey. “We were so thrilled and surprised that Apple loved our Paulette necklace, too. We had no idea she had it, it was quite a surprise.”
The gold-plated necklace features large curbed chain links that can be adjusted to sit just above the collarbone, like Martin’s, or lengthened to the desired placement (up to 16 inches long). It’s one of those simple yet statement-like styles that could stand alone or be layered with any other necklace you own. And for this reason, it can be worn with practically everything. According to its description on Goop’s website, the ‘Paulette’ necklace “even makes a T-shirt look special.”
While the style isn’t new, chain necklaces have become more popular recently due to the BBC and Hulu hit television series Normal People. The dainty silver chain that graced main character Connell Waldron’s neck throughout the series has been making headlines, and searches for chain necklaces jumped 23 percent week-on-week after the show’s debut. If those numbers aren’t enough to convince you the chunky accessory is a must-have, celebs like Hilary Duff, Kylie Jenner, January Jones, Cassie Randolph, and Rita Ora have been showing off different versions of it all over Instagram.
Despite the chain necklace’s current trendiness, it’s an investment piece that will remain a classic in your jewelry box for years — and Martin’s jumbo gold ‘Paulette’ necklace is one that will transcend time.
If you want to invest in her exact necklace, it’s available for $165 on Dorsey’s website among a sea of other gorgeous baubles, and is also sold at Goop and Revolve.
Buy It! Dorsey Paulette Necklace, $165; shopdorsey.com