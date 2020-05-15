The 'Apple' Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree! See Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike Daughter
Apple, whom Paltrow shares with her ex, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, turned 16 on May 14
The pair celebrated the launch of a new Goop product with a black-and-white mother-daughter selfie at home.
"Exciting new product launch today featuring one of the absolute loves of my life," Paltrow wrote.
Paltrow brought together her mom, actress Blythe Danner, and daughter for a special multi-generational gathering to introduce them to the products in her latest Goop skin launch and fans couldn't help but notice Paltrow and her mini me.
"Okay I am in my garden and I am here to tell you about some very special Goop products today that we have coming out with some very special guests to help me tell you all about them," Gwyneth said in an Instagram video on August 2, 2020.
"Beautiful Family!!!🧡💛💗," one social media user responded.
"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ beautiful mom& daughter😘," said another.
The mom and daughter bonded while doing their at-home workout in matching outfits in late July 2020.
As if the pair didn't already look nearly identical, the Goop founder went on to reveal in the comments section that they were both wearing matching black-and-white pairs of HOKA ONE ONE running shoes.
Commenting on their shared love of exercise, the mother of two captioned the photograph, "2 generations of fanatics," tagging her longtime trainer, Tracy Anderson.
Summertime sunshine! Paltrow snapped a selfie with her 16-year-old daughter while lounging outside, and the resemblance is uncanny!
The Goop founder has some help while working from home! Her daughter Apple and son Moses were on hand to give their busy mom "some moral support."
Happy Sweet 16, Apple! The lookalike daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin — who celebrated her milestone birthday on May 14 — pops up from time to time on her famous mom's Instagram account, but otherwise has stayed largely out of the spotlight while growing up.
"You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor," gushed the Goop founder of her daughter in a sweet birthday tribute. "I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what's on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times."
She continued, "I'm sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything," referencing the stay-at-home orders in place amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Instagram vs. Reality: The 16-year-old flashed a thumbs-up at her mom, revealing a turquoise bandage around her finger mid-photo shoot.
Paltrow may be the ultimate cool mom, but it seems she still hasn't quite mastered the art of the selfie.
In classic mom-fashion, she and Apple attempted to snap a selfie together — only for the actress to record a video by mistake.
The pair cracked up over the incident. "It's still going!" Paltrow shouted in the clip, as both started laughing.
Seeing triple? Between the blonde hair and blue eyes, it's hard to tell Paltrow apart from her two kids. Son Moses joined his mom and sister for a group selfie while social distancing together at home.
The kids have been perfecting their half-faced selfies for years, starting with this smiling throwback snap of them with their parents.
Three generations of fierce females! In honor of Paltrow's 47th birthday, pal Derek Blasberg shared this photo of the star cuddled up with her mom, actress Blythe Danner, and Apple.
Paltrow celebrated her daughter's 15th year by showing off her playful side, posting a silly shot of her holding a rose between her teeth.
"Happy 15th birthday my angel @applemartin I will never be able to put into words how much I love you. You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceañera mi vida!," she captioned the photo.
From the tousled beachy waves to their matching pouts, the trio look more alike here than ever.
Apple didn't approve of this snowy selfie of her and her mom hitting the slopes — and she made that perfectly clear with a sassy comment on Paltrow's Instagram last March.
"Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent," she wrote.
"You can't even see your face!" Paltrow quipped in return.
In honor of National Daughter's Day, Paltrow shared a snap of her and her mini-me, showing off Apple's rose gold hair at the time. "Apple Martin, it's like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life," the proud mom wrote on Instagram.
The Politician star shared a photo of her kids looking bummed out over the end of summer in the backyard of their Amagansett home on Long Island, New York.
Fans couldn't get over the resemblance between Paltrow and her daughter in this beachy snap that the actress shared of Apple on her 14th birthday.
"You make everyday feel like Christmas morning. You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman," she wrote, before revealing that her daughter may take after her dad's musical side: "You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14," the mom wrote on Instagram.
Gang's all here! Friendly exes Paltrow and Martin — who popularized the term "conscious uncoupling" when they announced their amicable split in 2014 — have remained close while co-parenting their children, often taking family vacations together.
The foursome enjoyed an afternoon at the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles in 2017 to celebrate Apple's 13th birthday, which often falls around Mother's Day weekend.
On Apple's 13th birthday, her mom revealed her sweet nickname for her, referring to her as "Schnapps" in her Instagram caption.
The trio posed together in a rare non-selfie shot while on vacation in Barcelona, Spain.
Apple had a front-row seat to her dad's stadium show in Barcelona in 2016 — and seemingly got an air-kiss from the Coldplay frontman during his performance.
The teen is no stranger to watching her dad rock out — she's been cheering him on at his shows since she was just over 1 year old! Here, she and her mom took in a 2005 Coldplay concert in London's Hyde Park.
The trio have traveled all over together, pictured here on a trip to Peru in 2016.
And as if having two famous parents wasn't enough, Apple can always call on Aunt Bey!
In addition to her mom's longtime friendship with Beyoncé, Apple and Blue Ivy have formed their own second-generation bonds.
The hair, the stare ... it's only gotten trickier to tell these two apart as Apple's grown up.
Even covered in makeup their resemblance is spooky! The mother-daughter duo opted for matching Day of the Dead-inspired costumes for Halloween in 2015.
But soon their golden glow was back, with Paltrow sharing a sunny shot of the pair smiling at the beach.
The duo are big on beach days — but don't worry, the Goop founder never leaves the house without her SPF!
Another of Apple's secret talents? Gymnastics! Paltrow shared this snap showing off her daughter's impressive flexibility in honor of International Girls Day in 2015.
Proof that Apple's looks aren't all Gwyneth ... clearly, the teen takes after her musician dad, too.
While Apple's taste in makeup may have changed over the years, one thing certainly hasn't — those big blue eyes!
"Here she is 10 years ago today on what was her second birthday. Happy birthday, Apple Martin, great love of my life #🍎,"Paltrow wrote on Instagram alongside the adorable throwback of her firstborn.
Back where it all began! Paltrow shared this precious photo of Apple as a newborn in honor of her 11th birthday in 2015.