See Apple Martin Make Paris Fashion Week Debut at Chanel Show : ‘Karl Declared She’d Be Chanel Girl’

Apple Martin has arrived on the fashion scene.

The 18-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin stepped out during Chanel's haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

Sitting front row for the star-studded fashion affair, Apple was outfitted in signature Chanel — a black-and-white checked dress-and-blazer ensemble — sitting alongside Lucy Boynton and Sadie Sink, who were also decked out in Chanel. Elvis director Baz Lurhmann was also in attendance.

Fashion journalist and TV personality Derek Blasberg highlighted Apple's night on Instagram, posting some behind-the-scenes shots of the teenager along with a prediction from late German fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

"Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she'd be a Chanel girl. It happened today!" the Fashion Week mainstay, 40, recalled of the late legend's prediction coming to fruition.

Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton and Apple Martin. Apple Martin. L: Caption Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton and Apple Martin. PHOTO: Derek Blasberg/Instagram R: Caption Apple Martin. PHOTO: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Similar to her mom's signature style, Apple wore her hair pin straight and parted in the middle. Wearing light makeup and letting her big blue eyes stand out, she accented the latter with winged eyeliner all the way around.

She posed in a series of photos for Blasberg, switching her expressions between a big smile and slight pout, appearing ready for the runway.

Out at dinner that night, Blasberg, who referred to himself as a "proud Guncle," witnessing Apple's fashion debut, snapped a shot of her posing sweetly with an apple pastry.

"This little tarte tatin," he wrote in the French translation for an apple-pie-type dessert.

Derek Blasberg and Apple Martin. Derek Blasberg/Instagram

Apple, who once teased her health-guru mom that she has been "on a cleanse since the day she was born," has already been known to have her own style, according to Paltrow, who shared last year that Apple "does not want my advice whatsoever on anything" when she buys clothes, though she has also stated that her daughter "borrows from [her] closet."

The stylish mother and daughter were last spotted together while power shopping together in New York City in November.

Paltrow, 50, had shared photos on her Instagram Story of her and her daughter after a "couple of days" in the city Apple has called home since starting college this fall.

Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

In on photo, Paltrow and Apple looked happy and fresh-faced at Bergdorf Goodman, with Apple toting a shopping bag of goodies.

Paltrow wrote on the mirror selfie — with both of them clad in comfy clothes to shop — "Whoops."

The duo also posed for a selfie in at Elios Restaurant, both looking chic in black with Paltrow smiling as Apple gave a little duck face. Apple wore gold hoop earrings and a necklace, while the Academy Award winner stacked her gold bracelets to coordinate.

Along with Apple, Gwyneth shares son Moses, 16, with ex-husband Martin, 45.