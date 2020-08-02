The family's three generations of women sat down together for a rare interview to celebrate the launch of Goop's two new skin innovations

See Apple Martin Ask Mom Gwyneth Paltrow and Grandma Blythe Danner About Aging, Beauty and More

It's a family affair!

Gwyneth Paltrow brought together her mom, actress Blythe Danner, and daughter, Apple Martin, for a special multi-generational gathering to introduce them to the products in her latest Goop skin launch and talk all things beauty.

"Okay I am in my garden and I am here to tell you about some very special Goop products today that we have coming out with some very special guests to help me tell you all about them," Gwyneth, 47, said in a Goop video shared exclusively with PEOPLE. Then she panned the camera to Blythe, 77, and Apple, 16, who cozied up next to the star and smiled at the camera.

After Gwyneth's husband, producer and director Brad Falchuk, snapped some family photos of the trio, Blythe and Gwyneth sat down to have a candid mother-daughter chat that was moderated by Apple herself. "At what age did you feel the prettiest?" Apple asked her mother and grandmother.

After some thought, Gwyneth said she felt especially great in her late 30s and does accept that aging can be "hard."

"It's definitely a process and I think when you see your face start to change you don't necessarily feel your best self externally. But the irony is it's that time in your life when you actually really like yourself and love yourself. So you sort of internally feel really beautiful," she said.

Blythe agreed with the notion of feeling like the best version of herself later on in life.

"I think I felt prettiest at 50 and maybe cause of what you just said," Blythe said.

Gwyneth replied, "Oh, that's so nice!" Apple added, "I think that with age comes wisdom."

Gwyneth went on to debut her two Goop skincare innovations that both Blythe and Apple couldn't wait to get their hands on. "Apple do you want to know about our new product coming out that's the greatest thing of all time?" Gwyneth asked.

"For young and old?" Blythe asked. "That's what's so great about this product!" Gwyneth said as she pulled out the GoopGenes All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream.

"You know how you like to use night cream in the day because your skin is dry? My skin is dry too, so I made this super-rich," the Goop founder said to Blythe of the whipped moisturizer packed with plenty of plant-based ceramides for extra hydration.

While Gwyneth told Blythe about all the amazing ways the cream can help with fine lines, she told her daughter it would work on her teenage skin too. "And Apple who doesn't have to worry about fine lines and wrinkles, it's so good for creating that beautiful glow on your skin that you love," she said.

After passing around the product, Gwyneth showed off the GoopGenes All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream. "It's super-concentrated as well," she said as Blythe tapped it on her under-eyes.

"What does this eye cream do?" Apple asked. Gwyneth replied: "This eye cream smooths out all your fine lines and wrinkles and sort of rejuvenates your eye. It totally reduces puffiness. Clinically proven! And circles. It's a miracle!"

Maintaining her skin's moisture barrier was ingrained into Gwyneth from a young age. "I always had a very minimal routine but because you have dry skin and I have dry skin [I had] the idea of always having moisturizer,'" the star said to Blythe.