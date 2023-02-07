Apple Martin is officially making a name for herself in the fashion world.

The now-18-year-old first made headlines when she was born due to her unusual name — and, of course, for having ultra-famous parents. Born Apple Blythe Alison Martin on May 14, 2004, in London, she is the first child of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The couple married in 2003 and had a second child together, son Moses, in 2006. In 2014, Paltrow and Martin announced their "conscious uncoupling" and officially divorced in 2016, though they remain amicable co-parents to their son and daughter.

Though much of her childhood was kept private, Apple, who turned 18 in 2022, recently made her debut on the fashion scene at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023. The teenager sat in the front row at Chanel's haute couture runway show outfitted in a chic black-and-white dress-and-blazer ensemble courtesy of the French fashion house.

According to fashion journalist Derek Blasberg, when Apple was just 4 years old, late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld said that she would be a "Chanel girl" — and it looks like his prediction has come true. From inheriting her style from her famous mom to getting her start in the industry, here's everything to know about Apple Martin, fashion's rising "it" girl.

Her unique name was her dad's idea

Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

The budding fashion star's name caused quite a stir when she was born. When she was a few months old, Paltrow explained the name choice during an interview with Oprah, noting that Apple's dad came up with the moniker.

"Basically it was because, when we were first pregnant, her daddy said one day, if it's a girl I think her name should be Apple, and it just sounded so sweet and it conjures such a lovely picture for me, you know apples are so sweet and they're wholesome and it's biblical and I just thought it sounded so lovely," Paltrow said. "Then she was born and it became an international outrage which I found surprising because there are people named Rose or Lily or Ivy or June or lots of pretty nouns."

She's the spitting image of her mom

Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

Apple's resemblance to her mom became more noticeable as she got older, but it was abundantly clear during a 2022 mother-daughter trip to New York City. Paltrow shared photos from the 2-day getaway, highlighting the pair's near-identical looks.

"48 hours in NYC with this beauty," the Goop founder captioned a photo showing Apple lounging in a chair with a view of the city behind her.

Later in the trip, Paltrow shared a funny selfie with Apple outside of an Italian restaurant and a shot of the duo relaxing at the Carlyle in their pajamas.

In January 2023, the pair took another trip to N.Y.C. where Paltrow showed off her daily outfits in a series of Instagram photos. In one snap, Apple appears next to her mom looking fresh-faced and cozy in a white cable knit sweater.

She made her Paris Fashion Week debut in 2023

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Apple burst onto the fashion scene at Chanel's haute couture fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023. Wearing head-to-toe Chanel, she sat front row alongside fellow celebs Lucy Boynton and Sadie Sink, who were also decked out in attire from the brand.

To complement her classically chic ensemble, Apple wore her hair straight and parted in the middle (reminiscent of her mom's signature style) along with smoky, winged liner and a rosy lipstick shade.

Karl Lagerfeld reportedly predicted her fashion career when she was just 4 years old

Derek Blasberg/Instagram

During her big night out with Chanel, Derek Blasberg captured some behind-the-scenes shots of Apple and shared a sweet story about late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld's early prediction for the young star.

"Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she'd be a Chanel girl," Blasberg said in an Instagram caption. "It happened today!"

She started college in the fall of 2022

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

While it hasn't been confirmed where exactly Apple is studying, Paltrow opened up about her daughter leaving home to attend college in October 2022. "It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," Paltrow told PEOPLE. "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears."

The mother of two continued: "She came home for October break just last weekend, so that was amazing. I see her, but not as much as I'd like. I'd like to see her every day, but I'm so happy for her. She's doing great."

In January 2023, Paltrow was still missing her daughter and posted a throwback selfie with Apple to her Instagram Story with the caption, "Still trying to get used to it💔."

She has helped develop products for her mom's lifestyle brand

Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

While it seems like Apple might have a promising future in fashion, working for her mom's lifestyle brand, Goop, isn't off the table. In 2021, the starlet appeared in the campaign for a new product, the GOOPGLOW Glow Lotion, which she also helped develop.

"When [the product] came out, I was like, "Oh, my gosh, should I let her be in the picture or not?' Because she wanted to be in the picture. So we decided to let her," Paltrow said on an April 2021 episode of TODAY.

When asked if Apple would formally enter the family business someday, Paltrow said it was too early to tell. "I don't know. I think both of my kids are sort of like, 'We don't want to think about what we want to do. We just want to see what unfolds,' " she replied.

She loves '90s fashion

Foc Kan/WireImage

Despite her front-row seat at Paris Fashion Week, Apple doesn't consider herself "super trendy."

"I love sweaters and oversized cardigans, loafers, and a good pair of comfy Levis," she told Vogue following her appearance at Paris Fashion Week. "The most important thing for me is feeling like my genuine self when wearing an outfit; I'm aiming for a mix of classic '90s and cool grandpa."

Her look from the Chanel show reflected this. "My favorite part of the look was the combination of the loafers and the minidress," she said of the ensemble. "It's something that felt very true to my own style."

Luckily for Apple, her mom was something of a '90s fashion icon — and has been saving some of her favorite pieces for her. In a video for Goop breaking down her '90s fashion archive, Paltrow walked viewers through her closet, explaining that she kept many pieces to pass down to her daughter.

"I've saved a lot of shoes for Apple. Lucky for her, I have plenty of '90s. These like vintage Prada nineties heals, c'mon. The pointy thing was really happening for a while there. This is a '90s Calvin Klein Dress I think I wore to a premiere or something when I was going out with Brad Pitt. Very '90s," she said.

We'll be eagerly awaiting Apple's next major fashion moment, and given that this year's Met Gala theme pays tribute to Lagerfeld's legacy, it might only be a matter of time until she makes another grand debut — perhaps this time on the famous Met stairs.