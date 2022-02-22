Oprah and Chrissy Teigen Are Big Fans of These Comfy Shoes, and They're Up to 64% Off
Celebrities are photographed often in outfits that may seem a bit impractical for everday wear. While us normal folks might not choose to wear a mini dress when it's under 50 degrees outside, that doesn't mean we're going to stop taking style notes from the stars. So whenever an A-lister is spotted wearing comfortable shoes out and about, we perk up, because you know they have to be a good purchase.
Chrissy Teigen showcased her pick when she was seen with a pair of Athletic Propulsion Labs' Bliss Knit Running Shoes while doing errands on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles last month, and two colors are $70 less at Nordstrom right now. While the shoes are meant for running, the Cravings cookbook author displayed that they're stylish and supportive enough to be worn every day.
APL is a luxury sneaker brand that's known for making high-performing athletic shoes with unique technology, and its Bliss Knit slip-on sneakers are no exception. They're 100 percent vegan and have lightweight TechLoom fabric on the upper that stretches and moves with your feet for a precise fit. The cushioned insole is even made with springy Propelium foam for added support.
Teigen isn't the only famous fan of the brand: Oprah included the Bliss Knit Running Shoes on her list of Favorite Things back in 2018 and she highlighted the brand's Lusso Quilted Slide Sandals this year, calling them "a post-workout treat for your feet." If you're looking for a new pair of comfortable sandals for spring, now's the perfect time to pick up the media mogul-approved pair — Nordstrom put them on sale for 64 percent off.
There are 10 colors available, including neon green, orange, baby blue, and magenta, but act fast: Sizes are already selling out. The leather sandals feature the same foam cushioning as Teigen's sneakers, so both options are not only stylish, but comfortable. Pair any of the bright hues with leggings, swim cover-ups, jeans, or dresses for a chic warm-weather outfit.
Looking to score more discounts? Shop other APL TechLoom styles at Nordstrom while they're still on sale, below.
