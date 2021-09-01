Aoki Lee Simmons Brings Her 'Harvard Hustle' to Her JustFab Shoe Designs, Inspired by Mom Kimora's First Line

"I'm just trying to bring the Harvard work ethic to [other projects], as if it were an exam," says the 18-year-old college student and model

Aoki Lee Simmons is following in her supermodel mom Kimora Lee Simmons' footsteps — literally.

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old model and current Harvard student (she's studying political science) dropped her debut collaboration with JustFab, the company her famous mom helped launch back in 2010, with a refreshed collection inspired by the brand's debut line.

In the exclusive clip from Aoki's time on set (above), the teen shows off the revamped versions of the brand's mules, Mary Jane pumps and sock booties.

"I'm getting a very chic high-fashion vibe," Aoki, whose father is Russell Simmons, tells PEOPLE. "I really love how everything looks super high-end. I don't think shoes have to be expensive to look classy."

And she already has a favorite: the Lu active knit boot. "It's like a cross between a sneaker and a boot," she says. "It's really wonderful. And I'm shocked that the heel is so high and they're so comfortable."

Aoki Lee Simmons Credit: Courtesy JustFab

Aoki may be taking inspiration from her mother's past work, but she didn't show her model mom any of the styles she designed before arriving to shoot the campaign. "I haven't even texted her a photo, but I'm sure she'll love it," she says.

She did consult with her mom for some advice on life in front of the camera, however. Kimora's top tip? Leave the set better than when you found it — something she learned from experience.

"When she started modeling, she was very young, like 12 or 13. And she would leave a mess, a hurricane wherever she went and she got a bad reputation for that," Aoki says. "So now her big thing in life is to clean up every bobby pin, sweep the floor."

Aoki Lee Simmons Credit: Courtesy JustFab

Right now, the teen is enjoying balancing life as a student and model, saying she feels "much more settled" as she starts her junior year at Harvard.

"I'm halfway through and I feel the excitement of getting in has kind of worn off ... I have a wonderful group of friends," she says. "The teachers are great. The school is great. I really try and take advantage of all the library and the books. There's tunnels filled with books underneath Harvard; I'm trying to read as many as I can."

But she eventually does want to make modeling her full time gig, so she's learning how to apply the "Harvard hustle" to her own high-profile side hustle.

"I always say Harvard [students] hustle, they're really all about trying new things. Every kid I know has a venture, a side job, a plan," she says. "I wouldn't say it's preparing me well for fashion but it's preparing me for ambition and having a plan in mind. I'm just trying to bring the Harvard work ethic to [other projects], as if it were an exam. It's definitely preparing me to 'give your all' in life and be well prepared for things."

Baby Phat & KLS Collection - Runway - Spring 2010 MBFW

Though Aoki has been a fixture of various Baby Phat campaigns and runway shows since she was a baby, the teen says she didn't realize it was a passion for her until doing a gig passed along from a fellow Harvard student.

"I really loved kind of finding it on my own," Aoki says. "I'm well aware that my name has helped me check out modeling, but I like that I've found an agency on my own and did my own thing. I'm thrilled that I wasn't pushed. ... There's no pressure, and I think the no pressure made me find kind of a love for it on my own."