Furiosa costume designer Jenny Beavan said star Anya Taylor-Joy hopes to shave her head like Mad Max: Fury Road star Charlize Theron, but added, "I don't know whether she will or not"

Anya Taylor-Joy 'Wants to' Shave Her Head for Furiosa Film, Costume Designer Says

Anya Taylor-Joy may be going close to the grain for her next role.

The Golden Globe winner, 26, "wants to" take a style cue from Charlize Theron and shave her head to play Furiosa in the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, the film's costume designer Jenny Beavan told Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She wants to, but [director George Miller] doesn't want her to," said Beavan. "So I don't know whether she will or not."

Taylor-Joy was cast in Furiosa back in 2020 and is set to play the eponymous renegade warrior that Theron, 46, originated in 2015's Fury Road alongside Tom Hardy's Max. She later raved about the casting news on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Tom Hardy Charlize Theron Mad Max Credit: Jasin Boland/©Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

"It's difficult to put into words, I feel so humbled and grateful," Taylor-Joy said. "The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was, 'I am so excited to work so hard. I am going to work so hard at this.' "

The Northman actress also opened up about getting the chance to fill Theron's shoes with her portrayal. "I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Grew up a Real Tomboy': Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Working in Film Brought Fashion Into Her Life

"She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can't even think about trying to step into her shoes. It has to be something different because it just can't be done," Taylor-Joy added.