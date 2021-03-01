Anya Taylor-Joy Accepts Golden Globe for The Queen's Gambit with Chess-Inspired Manicure
The 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards aired live on NBC Sunday night
Anya Taylor-Joy has won her first Golden Globe award!
At the 2021 ceremony on Sunday, the actress, 24, won the award for best actress in a miniseries or television film for her role in The Queen's Gambit.
Taylor-Joy beat out fellow nominees Cate Blanchett, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nicole Kidman and Shira Haas.
Taylor-Joy was also up for a second award — best actress in a motion picture comedy or musical — for her role in Emma. Rosamund Pike won that award for her performance in I Care a Lot.
"I would love to thank Netflix … for letting us make the show we wanted to make," Taylor-Joy said in her acceptance speech for The Queen's Gambit. "It's obviously wonderful that everyone's seen the show. I would do this project again and again and again; I learned so much. Thank you to the audiences that have watched it and supported the characters. It meant the world."
Dressed by Law Roach, Taylor-Joy stunned in a custom emerald Dior Haute Couture gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels.
And as if that weren't enough, the budding style star topped off her look with checkered-print nail art inspired by The Queen's Gambit for total detail-oriented perfection.
The show, set in the 1950s and 60s, stars Taylor-Joy as the fictional Beth Harmon, an orphan and chess prodigy who is determined to break into the male-dominated world of competitive chess.
As a child, Beth was force-fed pills at her orphanage, leaving her with a drug addiction that complicates her ascent to world-class chess champion.
Just one month after it premiered on Netflix in October, The Queen's Gambit set a record as the streaming service's most-viewed scripted limited series.
Though Netflix hasn't commented on a potential second season, Taylor-Joy previously said she would be open to the possibility.
"It's so surreal and very wonderful that people want a second season, because we never thought about it, there was no discussion about it," she said during a recent interview with Deadline. "That said, never say 'never' in Hollywood."
