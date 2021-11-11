Anya Taylor-Joy Says 101 Dalmatians Inspired Oscar de la Renta Look at 2021 CFDA Awards 

The Queen's Gambit star was honored with the CFDA's first-ever Face of the Year Award

Anya Taylor-Joy gave a favorite film a modern twist at the 2021 CFDA Awards!

The Queen's Gambit star, 25, hit the red carpet in New York City on Wednesday in a purple moiré peplum jacket over a bustier cocktail dress with a plunging neckline, custom made by Oscar de la Rena. Taylor-Joy completed the look with a leopard Gigi Burris pillbox hat with black birdcage veil, leopard gloves, some sparkling Tiffany jewelry, tights and purple pumps.

The Emmy Award nominee worked with stylist Paul Burgo to curate the look for the big night out , at which she received the fashion council's first-ever Face of The Year Award.

According to the actress, the look was inspired by the classic Disney film 101 Dalmatians.

Anya Taylor-Joy Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

"So, the inspiration for this was actually the opening sequence of 101 Dalmatians. I love the idea of very classy ladies walking their dogs," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I just tried to think about the quintessential New York woman, and somehow, we ended up here."

Last month, Taylor-Joy opened up about exploring the world of fashion as a young adult on PEOPLE (The TV Show!).

"It's been so interesting because I grew up a real, real tomboy. Clothes only entered into my hemisphere when I started working, so I've been getting the craziest fashion education," she told Senior Correspondent Jeremy Parsons.

"It's opened me up to this whole other medium of expressing myself and having fun and enjoying it," she added.

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Getty

Taylor-Joy similarly stunned at the 2021 Emmy Awards in September in a yellow Dior Haute Couture gown, another look she envisioned.

"That was one of the first things that I saw complete from head to toe. The second I got the Emmy nomination, I knew exactly what I wanted to wear and how I wanted it to look," Taylor-Joy told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) in October.