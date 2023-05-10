Antoni Porowski Teases '90%' Sleeveless Season of 'Queer Eye': 'Going to Be Very Wet' (Exclusive)

An all-new season of Queer Eye is coming, and it's bringing the heat — Antoni Porowski says so himself.

Porowski, 39, tells PEOPLE he's "super excited" about the Netflix show's forthcoming seventh season, which premieres on May 12. He teases that the Fab Five — which also includes Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness — get down and dirty as they take their signature makeovers to a new destination: New Orleans.

"I would say, like, 90% of the scenes, all of us are sleeveless," Porowski says, to which he jokes, "Everyone's going to be really excited to see."

The sleeveless moments were out of necessity, of course, Porowski says. He describes the weather in the southern state as "humid as hell."

"It was about 500,000 degrees in New Orleans and it was hurricane season," he says, noting the frequent "torrential downpours" the cast endured while filming.

"So we're going to be very wet," he adds. "Just a heads up. There's no shortage of rain."

Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

In the trailer for the seventh season, which PEOPLE premiered in April, fans got a sneak peek at the Fab Five's takeover of the city, which sees them help a wide-ranging group of its residents, including the brothers of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

"There's flies everywhere!" hairstylist Van Ness, 36, screams while taking a look around the frat house.

For Porowski, the show's resident food and wine expert, the season's destination was a dream come true.

"Selfishly, New Orleans, for me, from a food perspective — it might be the most richly diverse place I've ever been to in the U.S.," he tells PEOPLE. "I was so excited."

The trailer also sees Van Ness tease that "one of my biggest makeovers in Queer Eye history" takes place this season.

At one point, he admits through tears, "No one has ever made me cry like this on this f---ing TV show before."

Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

In the year and a half since season 6 of the hit makeover show premiered on Netflix, Porowski has experienced some major life changes.

In November, he and his longtime boyfriend Kevin Harrington announced that they were engaged in a series of Instagram posts (and are building their wedding registry with the help of Etsy). Though they were tight-lipped about the nature of the proposal, Porowski joked in the post — which featured a blurry selfie of the new fiancés, "I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼."

Harrington, a creative strategy director based in New York City, commented on the post, "Promise I'm more excited than this pic lets on."

Season 7 of Queer Eye premieres on Netflix on May 12.