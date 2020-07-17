Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Supermodels Can’t Get Enough of This New Zealand Skincare Brand — and It’s Finally Available on Amazon

If there’s anyone you can trust for skincare advice, it’s a supermodel. So when we learned that a New Zealand-based skincare brand Cara Delevingne and Elle Macpherson both use is finally available on Amazon in the U.S., we had to know more.

The supermodel-approved brand is called Antipodes, and it offers clean skincare products boasting 100 percent natural ingredients. Moreover, all of the ingredients — including superfoods like avocado oil and Manuka honey — are sustainably sourced and grown in New Zealand and target specific skincare issues. As of this month, you can finally buy the brand on Amazon through the storefront Pharmapacks, Antipodes’ official Amazon partner.

Along with model customers, Antipodes also names Sam Smith as a supporter of the brand. With fans like these, it shouldn’t come as a surprise just how popular the products are worldwide. In fact, someone buys Antipodes’ Kiwi Seed Oil Eye Cream every 60 seconds, according to a brand rep. It’s packed with vitamin C-rich kiwi fruit, antioxidant powerhouse Vinanza grapes, and nutrient-filled avocado oil. The vegan formula feels cool on the skin and stimulates collagen production while moisturizing the area around the eyes.

Of course, that’s not the brand’s only best-seller. Its Avocado Pear Nourishing Night Cream (a favorite of Delevigne’s) also tops the list. It contains avocado oil, Manuka honey, and Vinanza grapes and delivers a rush of hydration before bed that lasts throughout the night. Not only does it provide moisture to dry skin, but it also reduces blemishes and promotes skin elasticity.

Finally, no skincare line would be complete without an anti-aging oil, and Antipodes offers a naturally powerful one. The Divine Face Oil features key ingredients like avocado oil, macadamia oil, and rosehip to tackle scars, fine lines, and dry skin. Your skin will drink up the lightweight oil that’s rich in essential fatty acids and antioxidants. It’s the perfect final step in any evening skincare routine.

These are just a few of the brand’s potent anti-aging essentials — even more celeb-approved Antipodes skincare products will be dropping on Amazon later this summer.