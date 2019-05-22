10 Anti-Aging Skincare Products Celebrities Use — Starting at Just $14

Taking care of your skin doesn’t have to be expensive, timely, or complicated. In fact, these top-notch anti-aging products used by celebs like Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Khloé Kardashian, and Serena Williams (just to name a few) pack potent ingredients, target a variety of concerns like fine lines and sun damage, and most won’t cost you more than $70. Just think of this skincare as a form of self-care, and get started today with a little help from this guide. It’s never to early or too late to ramp up your routine, after all. Decades from now, you’ll be glad you did!