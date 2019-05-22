10 Anti-Aging Skincare Products Celebrities Use — Starting at Just $14

Taking care of your skin doesn’t have to be expensive, timely, or complicated. In fact, these top-notch anti-aging products used by celebs like Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Khloé Kardashian, and Serena Williams (just to name a few) pack potent ingredients, target a variety of concerns like fine lines and sun damage, and most won’t cost you more than $70. Just think of this skincare as a form of self-care, and get started today with a little help from this guide. It’s never to early or too late to ramp up your routine, after all. Decades from now, you’ll be glad you did!
Olay Regenerist Regenerating Serum
Even celebs love an affordable skincare goodie, and this under-$20 Olay serum is proof. Kim Kardashian uses the gel face moisturizer, which is designed to hydrate and restore your skin, so it looks firmer, plumper, brighter, and smoother. The fast-absorbing serum is light enough to wear under your makeup and is a quick addition to your a.m. beauty routine.
Buy It! Olay Regenerist Regenerating Serum, $19.86; amazon.com
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
Take a peek inside Vanessa Hudgens’ beauty bag and you’ll find a slew of Drunk Elephant products including this antioxidant-packed facial oil and moisturizer. Rub in a few drops of this luxe oil daily and let its vitamin E-rich formula work its magic to reduce fine lines, calm down blotchiness and redness, and restore skin’s elasticity. The versatile oil will also moisturize, guard your skin from free radicals, and help your other products penetrate even deeper.
Buy It! Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, $40; amazon.com
M-61 PowerGlow Peel
Skip the pricey facial and stock up on these individually wrapped PowerGlow Peel treatments instead. Inside this box you’ll find 30 one-minute treatments that Drew Barrymore uses to exfoliate and achieve glowing skin. Incorporate this powerful peel into your routine to minimize fine lines and refine pores. If previous peels have left you irritated and red, don’t fret. This unique option features soothing chamomile and lavender to calm your skin.
Buy It! M-61 Power Glow Peel Pads, $66; amazon.com
Elta MD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
No well-rounded skincare routine — especially an anti-aging minded one — is complete without sunscreen, and this affordable option from Elta MD is a winner. The fast-absorbing, oil-free formula is designed to feel light and work for all skin types. Its hyaluronic acid moisturizes skin while its UV protection fights the signs of aging that result from sun damage. Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Mindy Kaling, and Drew Barrymore use the best-selling broad-spectrum sunscreen, which has racked up over 2,400 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Buy It! Elta MD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $33; amazon.com
Aquaphor Ointment
While the healing ointment isn’t marketed as your typical “anti-aging” product, Khloé Kardashian uses the versatile moisturizer to take care of the extra delicate skin around her eye area. “For me, ‘anti-aging’ is really all about hydration,” Khloé shared on her website. “Drinking lots of water is a must. I also cover my face in oil every night and I just use Aquaphor on my eyes.” The thick and rich ointment is a powerful moisturizer, which can help to ward off wrinkles and fine lines over the long haul. Plus, you can use it to soothe chapped lips, hydrate cuticles, tame flyaways, and much more.
Buy It! Aquaphor Ointment, $14; amazon.com
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion Pm Night Serum
Another affordable skincare find used by Kim Kardashian, this under-$45 night serum works while you sleep to exfoliate skin, and improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and skin’s texture thanks to its combination of retinol and moisturizing vitamin E.
Buy It! Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion Pm Night Serum, $44.89; amazon.com
skyn ICELAND Face Lift in a Bag
You’re not the only one who loves a good at-home face mask. Celebs love ‘em too, including this “Face Lift in a Bag” mask from Skyn Iceland. Chrissy Teigen is just one of many who use this weekly set to smooth, plump, and rejuvenate skin. Each set comes with cooling face gels for laugh lines, the forehead, and eye area, which are packed with ingredients designed to work like the most in-demand injectables — sans needle.
Buy It! skyn ICELAND Face Lift in a Bag, $19.50; amazon.com
Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller
Anti-aging isn’t just about the moisturizers and serums. A versatile face roller is a must-have, too, and this purple option is just one of the many products Jenna Dewan incorporates into her daily skincare routine. Follow Jenna’s lead and apply all of your products first, then roll, or use it whenever you want to get your skin glowing. Roll it over your cheeks, neck, forehead, jawline, brow area, and under-eye area to depuff, lift skin, improve circulation, and help your other anti-aging products penetrate deeper, and thereby work more effectively. Khloé Kardashian, Lea Michele, and Shay Mitchell use it, too.
Buy It! Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller, $69; amazon.com
MZ Skin Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask
Make your skincare routine feel even self-indulgent with these gold under-eye masks, which you can apply and leave on while you soak in the tub, read a book, or sip some tea. Serena Williams uses the brightening and moisturizing eye treatment, which contains collagen and moisturizing hyaluronic acid to hydrate, address fine lines, and improve skin’s elasticity.
Buy It! MZ Skin Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask, $106; amazon.com
Joanna Vargas Forever Glow Anti-Aging Face Mask
If you can’t afford a spa treatment from celeb go-to facialist Joanna Vargas, her vitamin-rich, anti-aging face mask is the next best thing. Each set comes with five sheet masks that do it all. Leave one on for 20 minutes and its hydrating formula will moisturize and smooth skin, improve the look of wrinkles and fine lines, and more in just 20 minutes. No wonder Elisabeth Moss plans to hoard some if it were ever discontinued.
Buy It! Joanna Vargas Forever Glow Anti-Aging Face Mask, $75; amazon.com