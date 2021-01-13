The Brand That Hollywood Shops for Everything from Clothing to Home Goods Is Running a Huge Sale
Jennifer Lopez just posted a monogrammed mug from this brand on her Instagram. Selena Gomez regularly rocks its aprons on the HBO Max original, Selena + Chef. And Emma Roberts is quite keen on its clothing (and face mask) offering.
Put simply, celebs love Anthropologie for everything from home goods to fashion — and much like the stars, we love browsing the store's shelves too. They're especially worth browsing right now, by the way, because Anthropologie's massive sale-on-sale event is too good to miss.
More than 2,000 items are currently marked down at Anthropologie, and we've uncovered savings as big as 80 percent off. If you've had your eye on something on its website, it's quite possible it's going for a fraction of the price you remember.
If you're in the mood to upgrade your home — don't underestimate the power of a fresh set of pillows — Anthropologie is the place to look. There's this cozy $45 faux fur throw blanket that more than 1,600 people were viewing at the time of writing; there's also this adorable dish towel for stylish splatter protection in the kitchen, and this fun hamper tote to hold (or hide) your laundry.
The fashion section is an obvious must-shop, and it has some of the lowest prices we've seen all season. An eye-catching green maxi dress going for 80 percent off? Yes, you'll find that there. Cozy sweaters to snuggle up in? Those are there, too. And comfy shoes that'll safety guide you through snow and sleet? Oprah-loved Sorels are nearly entirely sold out, but there are these shearling-lined hiking boots in a range of sizes.
While we're not sure how long the sale goes, we definitely suggest you take a peek sooner rather than later. With some seriously steep discounts on seasonal staples like cozy blankets and weather-proof boots, things are likely to sell out. Shop our favorites from the latest Anthropologie sale below.
Best Clothing Deals
- Garland Speckled Eyelash Cardigan, $53.97 (orig. $138)
- Rima Maxi Dress, $29.97 (orig. $168)
- Ali Relaxed Utility Pants, $47.97 (orig. $128)
- Olivia Textured Cardigan, $59.97 (orig. $158)
- Esther Mini Dress, $53.97 (orig. $148)
Best Shoe Deals
- Guilhermina Leather Ballet Flats, $41.97 (orig. $100)
- Louise Sherpa-Cuffed Ankle Boots, $71.97 (orig. $160)
- Intentionally Blank Suede Mary Janes, $77.97 (orig. $188)
- Jenny Sherpa-Cuffed Hiker Boots, $65.97 (orig. $160)
- Natalia Shearling-Lined Boots, $83.97 (orig. $200)
Best Home Deals
- Fauna Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $44.97 (orig. $128)
- Woven Marija Pillow, $26.97 (orig. $78)
- Thisbe Highball Glass, $5.97 (orig. $16)
- Watercolor Hamper Tote, $17.97 (orig. $38)
- PSA: This Amazon Line Is Stocked with Designer-Inspired Handbags Starting at $30
- Amazon’s Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of ‘Super Discounts’ — and They’re All $10 and Under
- Amazon Just Put Tons of Summer Fashion Staples on Sale — and Prices Start at $15
- 20 Things You Can Get on Sale This Weekend — Including Oprah’s Favorite Pants and Lululemon Bike Shorts