The Brand That Hollywood Shops for Everything from Clothing to Home Goods Is Running a Huge Sale

The fashion section is an obvious must-shop, and it has some of the lowest prices we've seen all season. An eye-catching green maxi dress going for 80 percent off? Yes, you'll find that there. Cozy sweaters to snuggle up in? Those are there, too. And comfy shoes that'll safety guide you through snow and sleet? Oprah-loved Sorels are nearly entirely sold out, but there are these shearling-lined hiking boots in a range of sizes.