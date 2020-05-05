Anthropologie Is Now Selling Reusable Cloth Face Masks for $14

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Anthropologie shoppers know that the retailer slays when it comes to all things bohemian- and vintage-inspired. From its fashionable clothing and accessories to its covetable home decor, shopping its collections spark joy in every possible way. And now, Anthro-fans can bring the same aesthetic to their protective face gear. In the effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the brand has added a selection of reusable and protective cloth face masks to its offerings.

The CDC recommends that Americans wear cloth face coverings in public to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, and fashion brands and designers such as Rag & Bone, Reformation, and Sanctuary (among many others) have quickly pivoted to produce reusable options for shoppers. Now, Anthropologie is helping identify brands that are doing the same.

Made from 100-percent cotton with elastic straps for a comfortable and secure fit around your ears, many of the options are made with an open pocket allowing for an optional filter to be added. Starting at $14, you can choose from an array of colorful prints and patterns, including gingham, seersucker, floral, and plaid.

Scroll down to shop five printed reusable cloth face masks available at Anthropologie before they’re gone.

