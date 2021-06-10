Check out all the glitzy gowns and eye-catching suits from the In the Heights red carpet

Anthony Ramos Wears Leopard-Print Suit to In the Heights Premiere, Plus More Standout Style Moments

On Wednesday, In the Heights hosted one of the first major red carpet premieres since the pandemic hit over a year ago - and the fashion did not disappoint!

Anthony Ramos, who stars as Dominican-American coffee shop owner Usnavi de la Vega in the big screen adaption of Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage musical, made a statement in a Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print suit and shirt from the house's fall/winter 2021 collection and Cartier jewels.

The Hamilton actor walked the carpet and posed for photos with fiancée Jasmine Cephas Jones, who chose an asymmetrical LBV gown that featured rushing and a side slit for the New York City Tribeca Festival premiere.

Meanwhile, Miranda kept it casual in a chambray shirt, navy slacks and custom sneakers painted with images from the musical's first poster. His wife, Vanessa Nadal, wore a printed long-sleeve gown and a clutch embossed with the words "Cafe Bustelo" (an homage to the coffee brand mentioned in In The Heights).

The one-of-a-kind Swarovski crystal-encrusted clutch will be auctioned off on CharityBuzz with all proceeds going to the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance, which promotes artists and arts organizations in northern Manhattan.

The film's three leading ladies, Dascha Polanco, Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera, all wowed in green - Polanco (Orange Is the New Black) wore an Old Hollywood-inspired sequin gown, Grace brought the drama in a shimmery Armani dress and Barrera chose a sexy cutout design with a slit.

Other stars in attendance included Marc Anthony, Gayle King and Sharon Stone, who matched Ramos in Dolce & Gabbana animal-print pajamas.

Ramos stars alongside Barrera, Grace, and Corey Hawkins in the movie adaption of Miranda's Broadway hit In the Heights. With massive, inventive dance numbers shot on the streets of New York City, Heights spotlights the largely Latino Washington Heights neighborhood, following bodega owner and dreamer Usnavi (Ramos) and his friends. It's directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M. Chu.

Speaking about the importance of authentically portraying the residents living in Washington Heights during a recent episode of PEOPLE (The TV Show!), Ramos said he hopes the movie will be "the beginning of the industry seeing us, seeing the Latino community and being like ... we've got to just diversify. That's the point, right?"

"For so many years it hasn't been [represented]. ... I think, especially for Latinos, man, there's been a lack of films where we've been able to watch him and be like ... 'I wanna be like that actor,' you know? 'I wanna be like that director' or whatever. There's always a handful," he explained.

Ramos (who was an O.G. Hamilton cast member alongside Miranda back in 2015) also shared that "Lin is one of the best collaborators."

"They cast people who they felt were right for these roles, who they felt were the right people to tell this story. And I think he just let it go after that," he continued. "That's, I think, part of his brilliance, his ability to know when to press in and when to let go. That was sort of how that collaboration has worked, not only on this movie, but I've known Lin now [for years]."

"We felt it with Black Panther, we felt it with Crazy Rich Asians. We pray that our movie can make not only Latinos feel pride and feel hopeful, but people all over," Ramos said. "When I saw those two movies, I was hype, you know? My hope is that our movie gives not only Latinos hope, but the world hope that Hollywood is ready to diversify."