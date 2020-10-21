Anthony Hopkins Launches a Fragrance Collection to Benefit Kids: 'I Want to Give Back'

Anthony Hopkins is getting creative – and giving back. On Friday, the legendary actor and artist launches namesake fragrance collection Anthony Hopkins. Consisting of an Eau de Parfum, candles and diffusers, the seven-piece assortment ranges from $45 to $75 and will be available on anthonyhopkins.com.

The purpose of the launch, "is rooted in my commitment to [our] partnership [with] No Kid Hungry. That was my inspiration," Hopkins tells People. For each item sold, the nonprofit will be able to provide up to 50 meals for children in need.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Courtesy of Margam Fine Art and Twila True Collaborations

Hopkins says the concept "started while I was in quarantine and realizing we're in a huge world crisis – many people are going hungry. I don't know why fragrances came to mind, but I did it to send a ripple across the lake of our woes and misfortunes for a moment and to bring some relief into this strange world we're now living in."

The gender neutral Eau de Parfum, called AH, has notes of bergamot, orange blossom and musk. Hopkins says it wasn’t all that hard to get the scent right. “Just instinct, intuition.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Margam Fine Art and Twila True Collaborations

And though it’s not personally a fragrance guy, he believes in the calming power of candles. “I light them to alleviate anxiety. People will ask, ‘what’s [this collection] got to do with this crisis?’ To me, it brings some peace of mind.”

They and the diffusers come in three scents: Amber Noir, Sandlewood and Gardenia Tuberose. The latter combines Hopkins’s favorite flowers. “Gardenia is a fragrance that has stayed with me all of my life. It’s fantastic. I’ve got some in my garden and every time I pick it, it takes me way, way back to my childhood.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Margam Fine Art and Twila True Collaborations

Hopkins, a painter, even added his artwork to the home fragrance collection. On one, an ode to an elephant from his childhood. “I love elephants. When I was a boy, my grandfather took me to the circus and christened the elephant George. And he stayed with me in the kind of legendary part of myself over the years. So I put him into my art.”

But what’s most meaningful, says the actor, is that the project is for a good cause. The need to provide children with food is “urgent and it's profoundly important to me. I'm very grateful for my own life. I've lived a long life and I want to give back. And the way to do it is to stay as cheerful and as upbeat as we can, as we're capable of. The human spirit is beyond measure. We can survive this.”