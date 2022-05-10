Anthony Hopkins is Dapper in Donuts in Loewe's Eccentric Pre-Fall Campaign
There's nothing Anthony Hopkins can't do.
Today the Oscar winner was revealed as one of many famous faces starring in fashion house Loewe's pre-Fall 2022 collection along with supermodel Kaia Gerber, actors Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley, K-Pop star Hyun Ah and more. The diverse group modeled the forthcoming collection, which includes new takes on the house's iconic handbags.
"For some fun, today's gig is modeling," Hopkins captioned a post revealing one of his campaign shots on Instagram.
The Silence of the Lambs star, 84, sported two looks. In one (above), the actor donned a classic embroidered black sweatshirt and black trousers as he posed in the backyard of a Los Angeles mansion.
In another (below), he wore a colorful donut tee shirt paired with a studded coat as he smiled next to Loewe's Anagram Studs T tote.
Meanwhile, Gerber, who's already had a fashion-filled month having just attended the prestigious Met Gala (where she had a sweet moment with boyfriend and Elvis star Austin Butler) took on an avant-garde approach to bathroom fashion.
For one of her looks (above), Gerber, 20, wore an oversized coat adorned with large buttons while holding a Loewe handbag – and a toilet plunger. For the other (below), she sported nothing but the house's Amazona 16 Square Bag as she posed in a bubble-filled bathtub in the middle of the street.
"The raw playfulness of the portraits highlights the spirit of each character, which in turn brings to life the energetic ethos of the LOEWE pre fall collection...," the house stated in a press release on the campaign, which is photographed by Juergen Teller.