Ansel Elgort Lands Ralph Lauren's First Fragrance Collaboration with Polo Red Remix: 'It's an Energetic Scent'

As the star of the new movie The Goldfinch and the upcoming movie adaption of West Side Story, Ansel Elgort is constantly in the spotlight. So he decided to update his grooming routine to fit his busy lifestyle.

“When I’m working, I use a hair oil and cream to keep my haircut out of my face” the 25-year-old tells PEOPLE in an interview about his new fragrance with Ralph Lauren Polo Red. “But without making it fluffy. I don’t want to look like a big, fluffy dog.”

While he’s switching things up when it comes to his hair, other aspects of Elgort’s grooming routine remain the same — including wearing a bold scent.

Elgort teamed with Ralph Lauren last year as a Polo Red Global Ambassador, and just created the brand’s first-ever fragrance collaboration with the new scent, Polo Red Remix x Ansel Elgort.

“It’s so cool for me,” Elgort says. “It’s nice to feel a part of [Ralph Lauren] and that they wanted to collaborate with me and combine our brands. It’s a really good company. They’re iconic and it’s really nice that they asked me to represent them.”

Below, we caught up with the co-designer to talk about the fragrance, his style, and the fashion cues he picked up from co-star Nicole Kidman.

Do you remember the first Ralph Lauren piece you ever wore?

Ansel Elgort: Well, I mean obviously there’s the polo shirts. When I was in middle school, we had to wear a collared polo. And if you had the one with the polo [Ralph Lauren logo] on it, that was cooler than the one without the polo.

What were you looking for when making your own fragrance with Ralph Lauren Polo Red Remix?

We wanted to combine the musical aspects of our original campaign, but we didn’t want to stray too far from the original scent because a lot of people liked it. This one is just a subtle touch on it. The fragrance has a lot of energy. It’s a more fresh and energetic version of Polo Red.

When and where do you wear your signature scent?

I wear cologne when I want to do it up a little extra. And this scent can be worn for something more eventful.

You have a ton of great projects coming up, including working with Steven Spielberg on West Side Story and Nicole Kidman in The Goldfinch. Are you having a “pinch me” moment?

I mean, my whole life has sort of become a “pinch me” moment at this point. But that’s one of the major ones for sure. Working with Steven is really, really unbelievable. If you asked me a few months before who my dream people would be to work with, Steven was on that list of three. And Nicole and I have really good chemistry. She’s very nurturing and kind to me, and is very great in terms of keeping it real with each other.

She’s such a fashion icon. Did you learn any style tips from her?

I’m constantly inspired by her. And if I’m doing any press with her, I definitely have to set my game up.

What’s next for you and Ralph Lauren Polo Red?

I would love to make another bottle!