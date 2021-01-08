Shoppers Are Calling This $32 Cozy Knit ‘the Perfect Sweater Dress’

If dressing up in anything other than your sweatpants feels like a special occasion these days, you're not alone. However, whenever you change into non-loungewear, you still want to be just as comfortable, which is why you'll love the $32 Anrabess Turtleneck Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress from Amazon.
This knit dress with hundreds of five-star ratings is not only one of our newest fashion picks for the season, but also one of Amazon's customer favorites of the week. Made from a viscose-nylon blend, the affordable dress is super soft, stretchy, and perfectly lightweight. One shopper even went as far to call it "the most comfortable and adorable sweater dress" they have ever had.
As a customer described it, "This dress is SO soft and comfy! The material is really nice and heavy, but not overly warm. I got SO many compliments on this dress and would highly recommend it!"
Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress in Apricot, $31.99–$33.99; amazon.com
"AMAZING," another reviewer wrote. "It's thick and buttery soft and super flattering. Finally, the perfect sweater dress!"
Aside from its ultra-soft ribbed material, the Anrabess sweater dress is supremely stylish and flattering on most body types thanks to its slightly oversized fit, voluminous lantern-style sleeves, and chunky turtleneck neckline.
"If you're contemplating getting this dress, DO IT!" said one customer. "It's SO cute! The fit is incredible, it's very soft and it's just *chef's kiss*"
Available in 16 gorgeous colors — including caramel brown, wine red, dark green, and classic black — this fashionable and affordable knit dress is the epitome of style and comfort. Scroll down to shop the sweater dress at Amazon and give your favorite sweats a run for their money.
Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress in Dark Green, $31.99–$33.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress in Caramel, $31.99–$33.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress in Black, $31.99–$33.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress in Wine, $31.99–$33.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.