This Fuzzy Cardigan Feels ‘Like a Soft Blanket Hug,’ According to Amazon Shoppers

In the world of work-from-home fashion, all that really matters is the top half of your outfit. If comfort is your number-one priority, a cozy cardigan is the perfect way to stay warm and look put together. Amazon shoppers are especially fans of the Anrabess Open-Front Fuzzy Cardigan that they call "super flattering and comfortable."
This cardigan is made from incredibly soft popcorn yarn and comes in 12 different colors, including army green, black, and light purple. You can choose between a hip length and a mid-thigh length for most colors, and each style has deep pockets on both sides and batwing sleeves. The great thing about this sweater is that you can throw it on over everything from a T-shirt and sweatpants to a casual dress, tights, and boots. It's just that versatile.
Since the cardigan is intended to look slouchy and oversized, many shoppers recommend ordering a size down. That way you'll still feel like you're wrapping yourself in a comfy blanket without drowning in fabric.
"This sweater is so very soft and very roomy," one reviewer shared. "It's like a soft blanket hug, which is exactly what I love about it! It has a texture to it that is bumpy but still very soft. Lots of room in this one."
A second shopper chimed in: "The sweater is super cute and comfy. Perfect to wear out or to lounge around the house. The other reviews are accurate, though, about it smelling bad when it arrives, BUT washing it DID get the smell completely out. I washed mine and hung it to dry. I will absolutely purchase again and recommend this product. Just be sure to wash it before wearing."
Starting at just $32, this cardigan will bring you all the coziness you crave without draining your paycheck. We know you want to add it to your cart, so chalk it up to a self-care expense. Shop the Anrabess Open Front Fuzzy Cardigan with Pockets on Amazon below.
