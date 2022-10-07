Annie Lennox is sporting some new ink — on her hip!

The 67-year-old musician debuted a tattoo featuring two birds and a red heart on Instagram Thursday, simply writing in the caption, "Got my first tattoo."

The Eurythmics frontwoman's body art, reminiscent of her solo song "Little Bird," was done by Asa Lee Crow IV at the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood.

In "Little Bird," off of her 1992 solo album Diva, Lennox sings: "Mamma, we reap what we sow / They always said that you knew best / But this little bird's fallen out of that nest now / I've got a feeling that it might have been blessed / So I've just got to put these wings to test."

Lennox is known for showing vulnerability through her music. Her daughter, Lola, told PEOPLE in 2020 that she's learned from her mother that the "strongest thing is about connectivity and passion to what you do."

Of her mom, Lola said, "She's also just inspiring because her work ethic is so focused, and she's so passionate about what she does."

She added: "Like, having so much love for making something that it's the best it can be and will inspire and touch people and maybe help people."

She also praised her mom for being "such a tuned in and inspired person."