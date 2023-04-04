Anne Hathaway Fronts Versace's New Icons Collection: 'Gonna Go Enjoy These Sexy Jeans'

The devil wears Versace now!

Anne Hathaway is the latest face of Versace for the fashion house's Icons collection.

The Devil Wears Prada star is adding to her fashion renaissance by starring in a new set of campaign images wearing Versace designs she describes in a press release as "timeless elegance with an edge."

Mert and Marcus

The Icons campaign, which also stars the brand's newly announced global brand ambassador singer Chris Lee, showcases the legacy brand's idea of era-less fashion that is "outside the trend cycle" and meant to be "worn again and again throughout your life," as Hathaway shared on Instagram.

Hathaway continued in her Instagram caption that she "thought it was a fantastic idea," and is "so proud, grateful and thrilled to find myself newly included in the iconic @versace family." She cheekily ended her Instagram by writing, "Now I'm gonna go enjoy these sexy jeans."

Mert and Marcus

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The superstar actress doubled down on her virtual statements in a press release, saying, "To me, the Versace Icons collection is timeless elegance with an edge. I'm so proud of these images which seem to represent Donatella's vision of empowerment. What has left the biggest impression on me from this amazing experience is Donatella's heart, generosity, and kindness. She and everyone in the Versace Family have been so incredibly welcoming and supportive of me, for which I am very grateful. What a thrill to be a Versace woman!"

Part of being a Versace woman is donning Versace's daring, form-fitting designs, including the sculpted bustier corset, which Hathaway modeled with skinny jeans; the "butter soft" black leather blazer, Donatella's go-to uniform; the black fitted Grain de Poudre "DV" pantsuit and the black jersey dress with Medusa '95 medallion detailing on the straps, which both Hathaway and Lee modeled.

Mert and Marcus

Of course, it wouldn't be Versace without some accessories, so the campaign also includes the Greca Goddess mini bag with its signature geometric design.

Donatella described the new Icons collection in a press release, saying, "I will wear every piece in this collection and have worn similar for decades. These luxurious wardrobe essentials fit perfectly and showcase the beautiful and powerful simplicity of our silhouette. The multi-faceted and inspirational women we dress, talk about how Versace makes them feel: considered, confident and stunning. Just as an Icon should feel."

The new collection is available for purchase now in stores and online at Versace.com.