Anne Hathaway Rocks Sheer Dress and Leather Gloves for Berlin Film Festival Premiere

The Devil Wears Prada star stepped out in Valentino for the premiere of her new movie She Came to Me

By
Published on February 18, 2023 04:10 PM
"She Came to Me" Premiere & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival
Photo: Sebastian Reuter/Getty

Anne Hathaway bared it all for the Berlin International Film Festival.

The Oscar winner, 40, turned heads wearing a sheer Valentino Couture gown to the premiere of her new movie, She Came to Me.

"She Came to Me" Premiere & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

The actress paired the dress — an intricate cage of leather bows atop a a sheer polka dot underlay — with matching leather opera gloves and a chic updo. She further accessorized with Bulgaria diamond rings and earrings.

Hathaway has been on a style hot streak lately with the brand — her latest fashion success being a head-to-toe leopard print moment at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Anne Hathaway (R) and Adam Shulman attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

A longtime friend of the couture house, Hathaway hit the Paris Fashion Week event with her husband Adam Shulman in a tight-fitting, bedazzled leopard print mini dress worn over matching sparkling tights. She completed the fierce look with leopard heels, plus a glittering clutch.

This look comes right after Hathaway channeled her Devil Wears Prada character Andy Sachs by wearing a navy blue iteration of a Y2K staple out on the streets of Paris — the pageboy cap.

Anne Hathaway Revives Y2K Hat
Jacopo Raule/Getty

The headgear perfectly matched the navy blue overcoat that the style star layered over a tan sweater. She added to the street-style look with flared blue jeans featuring released hems; and then, for a pop of bling, chose shiny silver cowboy boots to set off the ensemble.

