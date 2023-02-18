Anne Hathaway Rocks Sheer Dress and Leather Gloves for Berlin Film Festival Premiere

Anne Hathaway bared it all for the Berlin International Film Festival.

The Oscar winner, 40, turned heads wearing a sheer Valentino Couture gown to the premiere of her new movie, She Came to Me.

The actress paired the dress — an intricate cage of leather bows atop a a sheer polka dot underlay — with matching leather opera gloves and a chic updo. She further accessorized with Bulgaria diamond rings and earrings.

Hathaway has been on a style hot streak lately with the brand — her latest fashion success being a head-to-toe leopard print moment at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show.

A longtime friend of the couture house, Hathaway hit the Paris Fashion Week event with her husband Adam Shulman in a tight-fitting, bedazzled leopard print mini dress worn over matching sparkling tights. She completed the fierce look with leopard heels, plus a glittering clutch.

This look comes right after Hathaway channeled her Devil Wears Prada character Andy Sachs by wearing a navy blue iteration of a Y2K staple out on the streets of Paris — the pageboy cap.

The headgear perfectly matched the navy blue overcoat that the style star layered over a tan sweater. She added to the street-style look with flared blue jeans featuring released hems; and then, for a pop of bling, chose shiny silver cowboy boots to set off the ensemble.