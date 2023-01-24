Anne Hathaway Shares Rare Makeup-Free Selfie Showing Off Her Freckles on Instagram

Anne Hathaway is showing off her natural side.

On Sunday, the Oscar winner, 40, shared an Instagram update with a carousel of photos starting with a rare bare-faced selfie.

In the snapshot, Hathaway appears to be enjoying a little R&R. Her hair holds a wavy texture against the crisp white pillow case and her cheeks have a rosy glow.

In the post's caption, she teased her followers to "Swipe right for a warm surprise…," which in her case was a snapshot of a cup of coffee decorated with latte art of her face.

The Bulgari ambassador's bare-face moment doesn't mean she isn't one to glam up.

Over the weekend, Hathaway spent some time in Park City, Utah attending the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where she stopped the red carpet in a sexy Versace LBD and lace-up boots.

Yet, teamed with a black puffer jacket — cinched with a corset bodice — also by Versace, her mini instantly took on a cool wintry vibe.

The Princess Diaries also sported a minimalist beauty look with tousled waves, eyeliner and a mauve pink lipstick that popped against her natural base.

She later shared the look to Instagram, joking, "This coat was another warm surprise," while thanking the Italian label for keeping her cozy and chic.

Although the superstar has always been one-to-watch on the red carpet, it was last year in particular during which she shook up the fashion world with her "Reannessance," a style movement signature to the actress' streak of outstanding red carpet fashion.

Whether she was commanding the carpets in vibrant high-fashion looks or iconically taking on Fashion Week's front row dressed as her Devil Wears Prada character, Hathaway's catalog of outfits bumped her to the top of PEOPLE's best dressed list of 2022.

It's due in part to her stylist Erin Walsh, who explained that she and the star "operate in contradictions, which is what keeps things chic and interesting."