Anne Hathaway wore an outfit to the Michael Kors runway show in September that would make her 2000s persona Andy Sachs proud

Michelle Lee
Published on October 12, 2022
Anne Hathaway didn't mean to have a modern-day Devils Wears Prada moment.

During an appearance on Today on Wednesday, the Emmy winner opened up about her New York Fashion Week ensemble at the Michael Kors show, which broke headlines for its uncanny resemblance to what her character, Andrea "Andy" Sachs, would've worn in the 2006 film.

Fans also couldn't help but point out the seating chart, which placed the actress next to Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, who provided the inspiration for Andy's boss Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep) in the movie and book.

"Everyone was so excited because here you are next to Anna Wintour who famously was the inspiration for the Devil Wears Prada [and] you're looking like your character Andy — was this on purpose [or] was this by just design?" asked Today host Savannah Guthrie.

Hathaway, 39, then revealed that her internet-breaking outfit was "an accident."

"It was kind of nuts wasn't it," the Oscar winner admitted, adding that her original look didn't work out as planned.

The outfit in question featured a brown knitted waist-length turtleneck top teamed with a matching crocodile-printed mini skirt and overcoat, a clutch and black stiletto heels, all of which could've been pulled straight out of the 2006 film.

As for the star's Andy-approved curtain bangs and high ponytail? Also coincidental.

"My hairstylist, who's so lovely and I've never worked with him before, just said, 'Oh I know what to do!' and he threw my hair up in a ponytail," she shared. "I looked in the mirror and I thought, 'Oh that's funny, I wonder if anybody will notice?'"

"We noticed," Hathaway and Guthrie said in unison.

Anne Hathaway attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City
Getty; 20th Century Fox

The Devil Wears Prada has remained a pop culture mainstay and popular fashion reference since its release in the early aughts — even for Hathaway who remembers its sartorial influence.

In her cover story for Interview magazine published in June, which consisted of questions from her fans and famous friends, the Bulgari ambassador revealed her favorite look from the movie, thanks to an inquiry from fashion designer Michael Kors.

"I love what I wore to the James Hoult party, that velvet Chanel coat that went to the knees, and then the miniskirt and the stockings and the slouched boots. I think it was a sample because I kept finding straight pins in it," Hathaway said.

On the film's 16th anniversary, Hathaway gave a shoutout to the movie's costume designer Patricia Fields in an Instagram post commemorating the occasion.

"Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield! She put us in the most incredible, iconic and joyful costumes which somehow keep serving 16 years later. That's magic," she praised.

Hathaway also took the opportunity to speak up about the overturn of Roe v. Wade, adding "Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many—mine included—I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health. See you in the fight xx."

