Anne Hathaway Channels 'Devil Wears Prada' Character Wearing Pageboy Cap in Paris

Anne Hathaway just stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in a Y2K accessory we weren't expecting.

Although numerous 2000s fashion staples have seen their way back into the spotlight (like the ironic fashion tees, blinged-out western belts and denim from head to toe), the pageboy cap had yet to make a real comeback. Until now.

The Devil Wears Prada star was snapped walking the streets of the City of Light in the throwback accessory, a headwear piece her iconic character Andy Sachs wore in the iconic 2006 film.

Jacopo Raule/Getty

However, unlike the ways the hat was styled at the turn of the millennium — with dresses over jeans and kitschy graphic tees — Hathaway, 40, opted for a timeless, chic and high-fashion fit to highlight the accessory.

The actress and style star wore a navy blue iteration of the pageboy cap perfectly matched to her navy blue overcoat that she layered over a tan sweater. She completed the look with flared blue jeans with released hems. Then, for a pop of bling, Hathaway chose shiny silver cowboy boots that peaked out from the tie-dye-looking stitching. She completed the outfit with sunglasses and a Valentino tote in a navy and tan colorway for a Y2K-to-today-inspired look.

This isn't the first time the cultural icon referenced the cult-classic film at fashion week. Last October, Hathaway accidentally channeled Andy in the outfit she wore when she sat next to Anna Wintour at the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 show.

The star wore a chic brown snakeskin coat and a mini skirt with a color-matched ribbed turtle neck and heels. However, when Today host Savannah Guthrie asked her, "Everyone was so excited because here you are next to Anna Wintour who famously was the inspiration for the Devil Wears Prada [and] you're looking like your character Andy — was this on purpose [or] was this by just design?"

Hathaway told the Today host the whole thing was "an accident" and that she thinks "It was kind of nuts wasn't it."