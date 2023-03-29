Anne Hathaway on Her Fashion Renaissance: 'I've Never Had This Much Fun'

The woman behind Anne Hathaway's "fashion renaissance" is getting her flowers.

The Hollywood Reporter just unveiled their picks for this year's 25 Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood, and on that list is Hathaway's superstar stylist, Erin Walsh.

Walsh, whose first fashion job was at Vogue and who also dresses stars like Sarah Jessica Parker and Ashley Park, is credited with aiding in a "glorious comeback" for Hathaway in the fashion world, but it was no surprise to The Devil Wears Prada star.

"Erin sees my idiosyncrasies as a strength…Maybe there was initial confusion with me because I was introduced to the world as a teenaged princess, but I never actually connected to things that are 'sweet' and 'pretty' — no shade at all for those wonderful options. I love the right risk, as does she," Hathaway told THR.

Some of those "right risks" include the corseted Versace puffer she wore to Sundance, the all-leopard Valentino look she wore to Couture Fashion Week and the multicolored polka-dot Christopher John Rogers serve she sported to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

When asked about the honor, not only in the most recent THR issue, but fashion media at large, Walsh said, "It's surreal to feel something really register in the cultural zeitgeist — there is something quite magical that really resonates with the public in what we do together."

Hathaway also praised the stylist for their working relationship. "I've never had this much fun — and [fashion is] supposed to be fun, right."

Beyond Walsh, the publication praised 24 other fashion trailblazers and named Elizabeth Stewart 2023's stylist of the year.

Stewart, who is most known for her work with Cate Blanchett, was the guiding light that aided her Oscar-winning client to dress sustainably for her Tár award season red carpet run — including Blanchett's numerous high-fashion rewears and recycled fashion looks.

Yotam Shwartz; Obidi Nzeribe / The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter also noted Zendaya, Kerri Washington and Megan Thee Stallions' stylist Law Roach as one of its most powerful stylists despite his shocking retirement announcement earlier this month.

Jodie Turner-Smith's stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald secured a spot on the coveted cover, as did Sydney Sweeney, Sadie Sink and Kelsea Ballerini's stylist Molly Dickson, who recalled a valuable lesson Sweeney taught her about the job of a stylist.

"One of my first fittings with Sydney five years ago, she was choosing very different styles for each event. I said, 'You have to pick a lane,' and she said, 'I play different roles for my job. I don't want to pick a lane,' and that stuck with me," Dickson shared.

The woman who dressed Austin Butler's Elvis press run, Sandra Amador, got a spot on the list alongside cover star Angela Bassett and her stylist Jennifer Austin. Plus, the stylist dressing all the future fashion darlings — like Taylor Russell and Anya Taylor Joy — Ryan Hastings got his name in the story.

Jordan Johnson, who helped Michelle Yeoh quietly outdress her way into an Oscar, won a spot, and so did the stylist who created Rihanna's internet-breaking Super Bowl Halftime Performance look, Jahleel Weaver.

The rest of the list includes stylists dressing everyone from Michael B. Jordan to Elle Fanning, Reese Witherspoon and Adele, allowing a usually behind-the-curtain occupation to get its time in the cultural spotlight.