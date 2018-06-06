With the highly-anticipated, female-led heist movie Ocean’s 8 hitting theaters on June 8, Anne Hathaway and the rest of the movie’s all-star cast put on a stylish show at its N.Y.C. premiere Tuesday. Wearing a printed Jean Paul Gaultier dress, the actress complemented the simple silhouette with gorgeous blowout courtesy of her hairstylist of 12 years, Virtue haircare creative director Adir Abergel, who reveals exactly how to copy her “chic and smooth” look below.

“I loved the combination of the sleek top and incredible volume of Annie’s Jean Paul Gaultier gown,” explains Abergel, who felt the high neckline required a “minimalist” look — with one twist.

“I gave a nod to the 90s with a strong middle part.”

To create the look, he prepped her hair with Virtue Full Shampoo and Virtue Smooth Conditioner.

Then, on towel-dried hair, Abergel applied Virtue Polish Unfrizz Cream a few inches from the root to a few inches from her ends, and Virtue Perfect Ending Split End Serum on her ends.

After blow-drying her hair with a large round brush, he “parted it in the middle to create a clean, symmetrical line.”

Then Abergel tucked Hathaway’s hair behind her ears, and locked in the look by spraying Virtue Finale Shaping Hairspray from roots to mid lengths and using a diffuser attachment with a little heat to seal the style.

“I love the shiny, simple and understated style of this look,” he says.

The pro reveals that while he and Hathaway “always game for try something new and different,” what makes their sessions extra special is that she’s “like family.”