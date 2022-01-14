Fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between Anne Hathaway's look and her iconic The Devil Wears Prada character Andy Sachs: "Andy? Is that you?"

Anne Hathaway's New Look Is Giving the Internet Serious Devil Wears Prada Vibes

Is she wearing the... Devil Wears Prada bangs? Yeah, she is.

Diehard fans of The Devil Wears Prada couldn't hold back their comparisons between Anne Hathaway's iconic character, Andrea Sachs, and the look the star was sporting on Friday.

Hathaway, 39, almost looks like she took a step back in time in her latest Instagram post where she debuts new wispy bangs and a collared floral mini dress a lá Andy Sachs.

Though the ensemble wasn't by Prada (the dress, coat and shoulder bag are Valentino, the boots are Giuseppe Zanotti and the jewelry is Bulgari), fans immediately noticed a resemblance between Hathaway and Andy's style when posted the ensemble on Instagram.

"Andy? Is that you? 😆😉," one person commented. Someone else wrote, "Oh Andy, you look so Chic! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Another fan pointed out how similar Hathaway looks just like she did when she played Andy in Devil Wears Prada over 15 years ago. "Andrea Sachs looks so good after all this years ! 👏😍," they said.

Though it's hard now for fans to imagine any other actress portraying Andy Sachs, the magazine newcomer who landed the job "a million girls would kill for" as fashion editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly's assistant, Hathaway has said she needed to fight to land her part in the 2006 comedy-drama. She was actually ninth in line for the role of Andy opposite Meryl Streep.

"I will give you some tea: I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada," she revealed during an appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race. "But I got it! Hang in there, never give up."

Hathaway also told Variety how hard she had to work to get the role. The actress said she had to "be patient" and traced the words "hire me" in the sand of a desk zen garden of an executive after their meeting was over to catch their attention.

Rachel McAdams was the first choice for the role because of her success in The Notebook and Mean Girls, but she repeatedly turned it down. Juliette Lewis and Claire Danes also auditioned for the part.