Anne Hathaway's Met Gala Versace Gown Is Held Together with Gold Safety Pins — See the Daring Look!

The actress described her Met Gala ensemble as a "marriage between Versace and Chanel"

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 08:54 PM
Anne Hathaway attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Anne Hathaway is living the best of both fashion worlds at the Met Gala.

On Monday night, the Oscar-winning star, 40, arrived at fashion's biggest night glammed up in a white tweed look by Versace after recently becoming a campaign star for the brand.

"I just do what Donatella [Versace] tells me to do, very gratefully. She sent me a sketch for this and I just went 'Well, alright.' I do have to say I work with an amazing team. My stylist Erin Walsh she always puts everything together so it's really her that does the collaboration. I'm just a lucky girl," Hathaway told Vogue on the carpet.

The main star of Hathaway's ensemble was a white tweed gown with a curvy full-body slit pieced together with pearl-adorned gold safety pins. It was also made with camellia-like cups, inspired by Chanel's signature flower. She paired the textured number with a matching jacket (carried casually over her shoulder), arms cuffs and Bulgari jewelry.

Ultimately, she described her ensemble as a "marriage between Versace and Chanel."

Hathaway also brought a bit of fashion history to the carpet with her hairstyle. While speaking with Vogue she revealed that stylist Orlando Pita added a camellia-inspired bun to her half-up style drawn from '90s Versace.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

Hathaway is a Met Gala all-star, having made her debut in 2010, in an opulent champagne gown that gave off total Princess Diaries vibes. And at every appearance since, she's had a memorable moment, including a wardrobe malfunction the year that she sneezed in her Calvin Klein Collection gown and a beautiful golden Ralph Lauren number that often makes it to the best-ever list.

Her ensemble for the 2018 "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme proved to be her most avant-garde look yet. She commanded the carpet in a puffy crimson red taffeta ball gown from Valentino Haute Couture teamed with a spiky bun, punctured with metallic rods.

Anne Hathaway at the 2010 Met Gala.
Anne Hathaway at the 2018 Met Gala.
L: Caption Anne Hathaway at the 2010 Met Gala. PHOTO:
R: Caption Anne Hathaway at the 2018 Met Gala. PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

And her style diversity is more true now than ever.

Hathaway's fashion evolution, which some might call a "Reannessance," earned her a spot on PEOPLE's Best Dressed Stars of 2022, and cemented even further into the industry, which welcomed her with Fashion Week invites and designer campaigns, including her latest for Versace.

