Anne Hathaway's Met Gala Versace Gown Is Held Together with Gold Safety Pins — See the Daring Look! The actress described her Met Gala ensemble as a "marriage between Versace and Chanel" By Michelle Lee Published on May 1, 2023 08:54 PM Anne Hathaway is living the best of both fashion worlds at the Met Gala. On Monday night, the Oscar-winning star, 40, arrived at fashion's biggest night glammed up in a white tweed look by Versace after recently becoming a campaign star for the brand. "I just do what Donatella [Versace] tells me to do, very gratefully. She sent me a sketch for this and I just went 'Well, alright.' I do have to say I work with an amazing team. My stylist Erin Walsh she always puts everything together so it's really her that does the collaboration. I'm just a lucky girl," Hathaway told Vogue on the carpet. The main star of Hathaway's ensemble was a white tweed gown with a curvy full-body slit pieced together with pearl-adorned gold safety pins. It was also made with camellia-like cups, inspired by Chanel's signature flower. She paired the textured number with a matching jacket (carried casually over her shoulder), arms cuffs and Bulgari jewelry. Ultimately, she described her ensemble as a "marriage between Versace and Chanel." Hathaway also brought a bit of fashion history to the carpet with her hairstyle. While speaking with Vogue she revealed that stylist Orlando Pita added a camellia-inspired bun to her half-up style drawn from '90s Versace. Hathaway is a Met Gala all-star, having made her debut in 2010, in an opulent champagne gown that gave off total Princess Diaries vibes. And at every appearance since, she's had a memorable moment, including a wardrobe malfunction the year that she sneezed in her Calvin Klein Collection gown and a beautiful golden Ralph Lauren number that often makes it to the best-ever list. Her ensemble for the 2018 "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme proved to be her most avant-garde look yet. She commanded the carpet in a puffy crimson red taffeta ball gown from Valentino Haute Couture teamed with a spiky bun, punctured with metallic rods. Anne Hathaway at the 2010 Met Gala. Anne Hathaway at the 2018 Met Gala. And her style diversity is more true now than ever. Hathaway's fashion evolution, which some might call a "Reannessance," earned her a spot on PEOPLE's Best Dressed Stars of 2022, and cemented even further into the industry, which welcomed her with Fashion Week invites and designer campaigns, including her latest for Versace.