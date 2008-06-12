Anne Hathaway Launches Lancome's Latest Scent

A few months back we revealed Anne Hathaway‘s newest role as ambassador for Lancome. And on Tuesday night, the actress lit up the glass-domed Grand Palais in Paris in an elegant Kaufman Franco gown to unveil the brand’s newest fragrance creation, the woodsy floral Magnifique, which will hit stores in August. We think the Bride Wars actress perfectly embodies refined elegance needed to represent a fragrance, but we want to know what you think. Tell us: What do you think of Lancôme’s selection of Anne to represent the brand?