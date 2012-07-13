Anne Hathaway: 'I Was Inconsolable' After Chopping My Hair

Andrew Toth/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa

Anne Hathaway has proudly worn her pixie cut since chopping her long brown locks for her role in Les Misérables — but initially, she wasn’t happy about it.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be such a big deal, because it was my idea,” she admitted Thursday on Live! with Kelly. “It was something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and I knew it was something the character did, so I just offered it to the director and he said ‘Yes,'” she recalled. “As it got closer, I thought: I can’t really take it back now.”

Though she was mentally prepared, the day of the cut was tough. “I’ve now done back-flips out of windows, I’ve jumped off buildings,” she said. “And cutting my hair reduced me to, like, mental patient-level crying. I was inconsolable.”

To make matters worse, Hathaway had to sit with half-cut hair for 20 minutes; an actress made the initial chop on film, but her stylist, Paul, had to put on that actress’s dress and stand in to finish the cut as the cameras rolled.

“It was all worth it,” however, she said, “because at the very end of the shot I turned around and I saw Paul, beautiful Paul, in the dress with his arms outstretched. It was totally worth it just for that.” Tell us: Have you ever chopped off all of your hair?

