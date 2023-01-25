Anne Hathaway Has Rare Red Carpet Date Night (in Head-to-Toe Leopard) with Husband Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway's Paris Fashion Week style streak keeps getting hotter.

The actress traded her chic streetwear looks for a head-to-toe leopard print moment at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show.

A long time friend of the brand, Hathaway hit the event in a tight-fitting, bedazzled leopard print mini dress worn over matching sparkling tights. She completed the fierce fashion moment with leopard print heels and a glittering clutch.

To accessorize, the star added statement drop earrings, a number of rings and a few stacking bracelets. She topped off the look with a touch of supermodel glam for a full-on maximalist, high-fashion moment.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Hathaway was joined by husband Adam Shulman. The producer and entrepreneur brought his own sense of style to the show, sporting a long gray overcoat with bedazzling on the collar and chest.

Shulman completed his look with a black and white turtleneck sweater and sleek black pants. Although not exactly twinning with his extravagantly dressed other half, the couple's looks complemented each other as they enjoyed their glamorous date night.

Jacopo Raule/Getty

This look comes right after Hathaway channeled her The Devil Wears Prada character Andy Sachs by wearing a Y2K staple out on the streets of Paris — the pageboy cap.

The actress and style star wore a navy blue iteration of the pageboy cap, which perfectly matched the navy blue overcoat that she layered over a tan sweater. She added to the street-style look with flared blue jeans with released hems. Then, for a pop of bling, Hathaway chose shiny silver cowboy boots that peaked out from the tie-dye-looking stitching—completing the outfit with sunglasses and a Valentino tote in a navy and tan colorway for a Y2K-to-today-inspired look.