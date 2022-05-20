The actress nodded to 1960s glamour in her Gucci dress and voluminous half-up hairstyle at a Cannes photo call

Anne Hathaway Is a Glam Gucci Girl at Cannes: See Her Mod Mini from Every Angle

Anne Hathaway just struck style gold in Gucci.

The actress attended at photo call at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on Friday in a black-and-blue Gucci minidress that dazzled from all angles. The minidress featured an electric blue cone-like bustier top, black sequins and a tie-back detail.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hathaway, 39, accessorized the statement look, styled by Erin Walsh, with Bulgari diamond earrings — the actress is the new global ambassador for the high jewelry brand — and towering metallic silver heels. A pair of retro gold-and-green cat-eye sunglasses brought it all home for a perfect nod to 1960s chic.

The Oscar winner made her debut at Cannes this week for her movie Armageddon Time, a James Gray-led period film also starring Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins — and she brought her uncanny sense of style with her.

Anne Hathaway 'Armageddon Time' photocall Credit: SEBASTIEN NOGIER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Walsh posted shots of the full look to her Instagram, writing "GUCCI GIRL 💙🍾 when in Cannes… with Anne…"

Previously, Hathaway stunned in her opening red carpet look, appearing in an ethereal white two-piece sequin Armani Privé gown with voluminous sleeves attached to a train, Bulgari gems and Santoni heels.

This year's festival marks the actress's first-time appearance at the landmark industry event.

"You hire [stylist] Erin Walsh and you trust her," Hathaway tells PEOPLE of the secret to the perfect Cannes wardrobe. "You know, I've never been to Cannes, and I've been watching the fashion of the film festival unfold for a couple decades now. And I've noticed certain things you can never go wrong with."

Anne Hathaway attends the photocall for "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

She added: ​​"You never go wrong with a little sparkle. You never go wrong with something that looks chic and glamorous, but feels very, very comfortable. And I noticed that a lot of my favorite actresses had their first experience wearing all white," continued the Academy Award winner. "So that was what I did."

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Anne Hathaway attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images) Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty

Hathaway's Cannes appearances are just the latest in what fans have said are looks that channel her Devil Wears Prada character, Andy Sachs.​​

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.