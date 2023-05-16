Anne Hathaway Glitters in Hooded Gold and Silver Versace Dress to Attend Bulgari Jewelry Show in Venice

Anne Hathaway is no stranger to glamour.

The actress and Bulgari ambassador was photographed attending Bulgari's jewelry show in Venice, Italy, where the brand unveiled its Mediterranea High Jewelry collection on Tuesday.

For the event, Hathaway, 40, waltzed into the exclusive event in a gold Atelier Versace design from Donatella Versace herself.

The blindingly beautiful gown started at the top of her head with a framing gold hood. The plunging neckline revealed a gorgeous diamond necklace with large pink gemstones. The ombre dress fades from gold to stunning silver.

MvS / SplashNews.com

Hathaway paired the garment with shiny silver platform heels, bracelets on each of her wrists, and a couple of rings for extra bling. The Hustle actress completed the high-fashion ensemble with a small black and gold purse and soft glam makeup.

While at the event, Hathaway mingled with fellow brand ambassadors Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who dazzled in their own Bulgari jewels.

Hathaway's Versace gown is her latest look from the brand after becoming the face of their Icons Collection.

After modeling the new daring, form-fitting designs – which included a sculpted bustier corset, a "butter soft" black leather blazer, the black fitted Grain de Poudre "DV" pantsuit, and the black jersey dress with Medusa '95 medallion detailing on the straps – Hathaway sported another one of Versace's designs to the Met Gala.

"I just do what Donatella [Versace] tells me to do, very gratefully. She sent me a sketch for this and I just went, 'Well, alright.' I do have to say I work with an amazing team. My stylist Erin Walsh always puts everything together, so it's really her that does the collaboration. I'm just a lucky girl," Hathaway told Vogue on the carpet.

The main star of Hathaway's Met Gala outfit was a white tweed gown with a curvy full-body slit pieced together with pearl-adorned gold safety pins. It was also made with camellia-like cups inspired by Chanel's signature flower. She paired the textured number with a matching jacket (worn casually over her shoulder), arm cuffs, and Bulgari jewelry.

Ultimately, she described her ensemble as a "marriage between Versace and Chanel."