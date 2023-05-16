Anne Hathaway Glitters in Hooded Gold and Silver Versace Dress to Attend Bulgari Jewelry Show in Venice

Fellow ambassadors Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra Jonas also attended the jewelry collection show, which paid tribute to the roots of the company

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 16, 2023 07:19 PM
Guests arrive to the Bulgari's party in Venice, Italy. Pictured: Anne Hathaway Ref: SPL6752418 160523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: MvS / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights,
Photo: MvS / SplashNews.com

Anne Hathaway is no stranger to glamour.

The actress and Bulgari ambassador was photographed attending Bulgari's jewelry show in Venice, Italy, where the brand unveiled its Mediterranea High Jewelry collection on Tuesday.

For the event, Hathaway, 40, waltzed into the exclusive event in a gold Atelier Versace design from Donatella Versace herself.

The blindingly beautiful gown started at the top of her head with a framing gold hood. The plunging neckline revealed a gorgeous diamond necklace with large pink gemstones. The ombre dress fades from gold to stunning silver.

Guests arrive to the Bulgari's party in Venice, Italy. Pictured: Anne Hathaway Ref: SPL6752418 160523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: MvS / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights,
MvS / SplashNews.com

Hathaway paired the garment with shiny silver platform heels, bracelets on each of her wrists, and a couple of rings for extra bling. The Hustle actress completed the high-fashion ensemble with a small black and gold purse and soft glam makeup.

While at the event, Hathaway mingled with fellow brand ambassadors Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who dazzled in their own Bulgari jewels.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hathaway's Versace gown is her latest look from the brand after becoming the face of their Icons Collection.

After modeling the new daring, form-fitting designs – which included a sculpted bustier corset, a "butter soft" black leather blazer, the black fitted Grain de Poudre "DV" pantsuit, and the black jersey dress with Medusa '95 medallion detailing on the straps – Hathaway sported another one of Versace's designs to the Met Gala.

"I just do what Donatella [Versace] tells me to do, very gratefully. She sent me a sketch for this and I just went, 'Well, alright.' I do have to say I work with an amazing team. My stylist Erin Walsh always puts everything together, so it's really her that does the collaboration. I'm just a lucky girl," Hathaway told Vogue on the carpet.

The main star of Hathaway's Met Gala outfit was a white tweed gown with a curvy full-body slit pieced together with pearl-adorned gold safety pins. It was also made with camellia-like cups inspired by Chanel's signature flower. She paired the textured number with a matching jacket (worn casually over her shoulder), arm cuffs, and Bulgari jewelry.

Ultimately, she described her ensemble as a "marriage between Versace and Chanel."

Related Articles
A photo from the production of episode 404 of “Succession”. Photo: David M. Russell/HBO ©2022 HBO. All Rights Reserved.
'Succession' 's Shiv Roy Perfects the Art of Quiet Luxury – What You Need to Know About Fashion's Latest Trend
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos buying an Italian soccer team
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Italian Soccer Team Earns Promotion: 'Magical Cinderella Year' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Garner Brooks Shoes Tout
Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Running Shoes Shoppers and PEOPLE Editors Swear by for Unrivaled Comfort
jennifer aniston at ulta
Jennifer Aniston Hits Ulta in Disguise for Her Haircare Brand's In-Store Launch: 'This Is So Exciting'
Timothee Chalamet is Chanel's Latest Fragrance Ambassador
Timothée Chalamet Smoulders as New Face of Chanel's Bleu de Chanel
SJP crossbody bag Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker's Hands-Free Bag Has One Detail That Makes It Even Easier to Carry
Nicole Kidman Got Decked Out in Lululemon for a Walk with Reese Witherspoon Tout
Nicole Kidman Got Decked Out in Lululemon for a Walk with Reese Witherspoon
US actor Vin Diesel arrives for the Premiere of the film "Fast X", the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, on May 12, 2023 at the Colosseum monument in Rome.
Vin Diesel Teases That 'Fast and the Furious' May End with a 'Trilogy' of Films
Jennifer Lopez getting ready for the premiere of The Mother at her home in Los Angeles, CA May 10th 2023
See Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Prep for the L.A. Premiere of 'The Mother' (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp attends the premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Johnny Depp Lands $20 Million Dior Deal, the Biggest Men's Fragrance Contract Ever: Report
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, Book Club:2
'Book Club: The Next Chapter': All the Real-Life Places Diane, Vivian, Carol and Sharon Visit in Italy
kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner Wows in Leather Trench at Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration
Bethenny Frankel, borat
Bethenny Frankel Jokes That Her Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit Makes Her Feel Like Borat
Rita Ora Eurovision
Rita Ora's Cone Bra Corset Steals the Show on the Eurovision Stage
Hot couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shopping at Aim Leon Dore store with some friends then walking together in the Soho neighborhood in New York, NY on May 10, 2023. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL6570168 100523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Justin and Hailey Bieber Share Sweet Embrace While Shopping in N.Y.C.
Meghan Markle J.Crew Jacket Tout
Meghan Markle's Go-To Spring Jacket Is No Longer Available — but This Upgraded Version Is on Sale