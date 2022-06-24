Anne Hathaway's Favorite Devil Wears Prada Outfit May Surprise You

The actress revealed that her personal style was "so influenced" by working with the film's costumer designer Patricia Field

Anne Hathaway is remembering her days as Andy Sachs.

In her cover story for Interview Magazine, the Oscar winner revealed her favorite look from her role in The Devil Wears Prada.

Hathaway answered questions from fans and friends including fashion designer Michael Kors, who asked her which costume from the film resonated with her personal style.

The WeCrashed actress, 39, shared that her favorite costume was the "velvet Chanel coat that went to the knees, and then the miniskirt and the stockings and the slouched boots," which she confessed was most likely a sample because "I kept finding straight pins in it."

Anne Hathaway

The ensemble was featured in the scene in which Andrea attends a party hosted by designer James Holt (Daniel Sunjata), where she coincidentally meets journalist Christian Thompson (Simon Baker).

The Bulgari ambassador also opened up about her own style was inspired by the costume designer Patricia Field, who worked with her on The Devil Wears Prada.

"What I think of as my style is so influenced by getting to work with Patricia Field and having conversations with her about how to put outfits together," she explained.

May 25, 2006 - Andy (Anne Hathaway) meets famed writer Christian Thompson (Simon Baker)..K49246ES.TV-FILM STILLS .SUPPLIED BY THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA(Credit Image: © Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com) Credit: ZUMA

Hathaway also recalled the one fashionable item she gifted herself after filming the movie, in response to designer Rick Owens, who asked the star what her "safe place" was.

"I could say inside of the Rick Owens leather jacket I bought myself as a present at the end of filming The Devil Wears Prada," she said. "But I actually don't seek physical places as the definition for my safety. I don't think we're living in stable enough times for that. I know that sounds very doom-and-gloom, but I think it's pretty practical. So my place is gratitude."

Portraying Andy is far from the only time Hathaway has served memorable looks.

In recent months, the Ocean's 8 star has donned many noteworthy outfits, including a show-stopping Armani Privé gown that she wore to the premiere of her new drama Armageddon Time during this year's Cannes International Film Festival.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Anne Hathaway attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images) Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty

"You hire [stylist] Erin Walsh and you trust her," she told PEOPLE exclusively of her stunning Cannes wardrobe. "You know, I've never been to Cannes, and I've been watching the fashion of the film festival unfold for a couple decades now. And I've noticed certain things you can never go wrong with."

She added, "And I noticed that a lot of my favorite actresses had their first experience wearing all white. So that was what I did."

But when Hathaway not walking red carpets, she follows TikTok's Coastal Grandma trend.

In April, Hathaway shared a photo on Instagram wearing a white button-down shirt tucked into ankle-cropped eggshell pants. She accessorized with sunglasses and a straw bucket hat, giving into the relaxed beach aesthetic known to the style.